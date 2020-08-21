Veda Labs: Finding Artificial Intelligence Based Digital Solutions For Businesses

As businesses navigate to find solutions amid the coronavirus pandemic, it has become the need of the hour to develop techniques that will allow us to operate safely while maintaining social distancing protocols. When it comes to retail stores, warehouses, office spaces or infrastructure; ensuring safety by using analytics and artificial intelligence (Al) technology is the way to the future.

Started in 2018 by Vivek Singh, Veer Mishra, Saurabh Yadav, Saurabh Shandilya in Delhi and now headquartered in California, Veda Labs is a video analytics platform that focuses to bring real time insights using the data extracted from video footages. It aims to bring Al-based solutions helping businesses evolve and go digital as well as be safe. The team has grown at a rapid pace and now have a thought leadership team based out of the silicon valley. It is now catering to Asian and North American market.

With the lockdown getting over and more people going out to resume normal operations, Veda Labs is helping businesses by providing them solutions through which they could get back to the 'new normal' in a secured way. They have developed a technology which offers businesses to gather various insights from the existing video footage.

Under present day circumstances, as the government has laid down strict guidelines for reopening, people have become fearful in resuming the usual practices. This is an emerging issue which businesses are grappling with at the moment. Veda Labs has introduced COVID-19 AI Kit that brings a combined solution for stores or any specified premises.



"The technology has been developed in a small time frame within the light of the pandemic, and the rollout has started. By using this technology,stores or any other premises could monitor key parameters like occupancy ,social distancing, mask detection, fever screening or sanitisation alerts in real-time to maintain safety," Vivek Singh tells The Logical Indian.

By using the data generated through CCTV footage, it is run on an Al based platform that provides important insights through the faces captured. For instance, face mask detection is a feature in facial recognition biometric solution that searches faces and detects people without masks. It is suited to monitor a large number of faces simultaneously.

"COVID has been a blessing in disguise for a deep tech company like ours. The scope of application of our technology in now a huge; ranging from retail stores to even temple premises," adds Vivek Singh.

In a small time frame, Veda Labs has developed a platform which uses technology based solutions to solve the problem of reopening physical spaces and offices safely as well as revamp their revenue. In the wake of COVID-19, it has become important more than ever to reduce human contact for safer surroundings. Veda's solutions will help in providing a safe, secure and efficient environment for higher output and increased efficiency.

