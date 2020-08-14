Uber, Bajaj To Install Safety Partitions In 1 Lakh Auto-Rickshaws

Uber and Bajaj announced that they're partnering with auto drivers across the country to install safety partitions that will act as a protective barrier for restricting contact between drivers and rider to ensure social distancing while travelling.



Safety kits consisting of face masks, hand sanitizers and vehicle disinfectants will also be distributed to 1 lakh auto-rickshaw drivers across 20 cities including New Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mysore, Madurai, among others. Additionally, Uber has been leveraging its technology to provide drivers with mandatory specialised training modules via the Uber app on the correct usage of PPE and sanitisation protocols for their vehicles.

Sharing details of the partnership, Nandini Maheshwari, Director, Business Development, Uber APAC said, "As Uber resumes services, we want to stay ahead of the curve and be ready to assist millions of our riders with safe and reliable transport options in the 'new normal.' Our partnership with Bajaj, one of the most trusted and respected brands in India, demonstrates our commitment to the safety of everyone who uses our platform. Over the coming few months, we will leverage our close ties to continue to instil confidence in our driver-partners and provide peace of mind for millions of our riders."

Further, talking about the partnership, Samardeep Subandh, President, Intra-city Business, Bajaj Auto, said, "As our country opens up, we at Bajaj Auto are keen to assist our driver-partners in giving a safe ride to their customers. Towards that, we are reaching out to more than 1 lakh drivers to install safety partitions and deliver disinfection kits irrespective of the make of the vehicle." as reported in The Times Of India

In order to maintain the safety standards, Uber has launched a set of safety measures, such as the Go Online Checklist, a mandatory mask policy for both riders and drivers, pre-trip mask verification selfies for drivers, mandatory driver education and an updated cancellation policy allowing both riders and driver to cancel trips if they don't feel safe.

Till date, Uber has allocated $50 million globally to purchase safety supplies like masks, gloves, hand sanitizers, and disinfectant sprays for drivers. After resuming operations in India, Uber has distributed protective equipment to drivers in more than 70 cities. The new in-app safety feature notifies drivers to replenish their PPE supplies after completing a predetermined number of trips.

