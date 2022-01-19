All section
First Time! Republic Day List Of Invitees Include Auto Drivers & Sanitation Workers

Inclusivity
India,  19 Jan 2022

Amid the surging infections of COVID-19, the government has decided to curtail the number of people physically attending the celebration. However, for the first time, the list of invitees includes auto-rickshaw drivers, sanitation, construction, and frontline workers.

Every year in India, on January 26, the Republic Day parade stays a centre of attraction for all its citizens and the global audience. But, amid the surging infections of COVID-19, the government has decided to curtail the number of people physically attending the celebration with no foreign dignitary as the chief guest. However, for the first time, the list of invitees includes auto-rickshaw drivers, sanitation workers, construction workers, and frontline workers.

This year people from all walks of life have been invited to the Republic Day celebration at Rajpath. An official from the Ministry of Defence said to ANI that a special effort had been made to give an opportunity to those who never get a chance to witness the celebration.

COVID Effect On Celebration

Amid the surging infections of COVID-19, the celebration will be conducted under several restrictions. The number of people physically attending Republic Day could be somewhere between 5,000 to 8,000, significantly lower than last year's audience counts of 25,000.

Considering the COVID-19 threat, only double-vaccinated guests are allowed who are requested in enclosures to maintain a six-feet distance, wear masks and follow other Covid protocols. All the guests will go through thermal screening and be provided with medical support in a closure. As a precautionary measure, senior citizens and children below 15 will not be allowed to attend the event.

The official told ANI, "We will telecast the Republic Day celebrations on the internet, television and other social media platforms for all viewers. We are encouraging people to be a part of the celebration from home." Ten large LED screens have been installed on each side of the Rajpath to present a better view of live performances to the guests.

Tableaux Selected For Celebration

Tableaux of 12 states and union territories and nine ministries have been finalised for the event participation. The states include Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. And the ministries include Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; Civil Aviation; Post in the Ministry of Communication; Home Affairs; Housing and Urban Affairs; Textiles, Law and Justice; Jal Shakti; and Culture.

The Rajpath is being redeveloped under Central Vista has been opened for the Republic Day celebration between Vijay Chowk and India Gate.

Also Read: Republic Day Parade 2022: How Does Government Select A Tableau Proposal?

