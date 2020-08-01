Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Announces Rs 4 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Family Of Lightning Victims

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the families of the people who lost their lives after being struck by lightning in the state.

As many as eight people Bihar died after being struck by lightning, three each in Sheikhpura and Jamui, and one each in Siwan and Begusarai districts, Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Thursday.

The floods in the state have created havoc, affecting more than 39 lakh people, with over 11 deaths. Darbhanga district accounts for the maximum number of casualties.

Other districts declared as flood-hit areas include East Champaran, Sheohar, Supaul, Kishanganj, Sitamarhi, Gopalganj, Saran, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj and Khagaria.

So far, 3.16 lakh people have been evacuated and moved to safe places by personnel involved in relief and rescue work, including 21 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), reported The Financial Express. The team alone has evacuated more than 7,800 people in the flood affected areas of Bihar till now.

More than 25,000 people have taken shelter in 19 relief camps and close to six lakh people were being fed at more than 1,000 community kitchens, NDRF spokesperson informed the media.

Also Read: Last Village Along LoC In Jammu & Kashmir Gets Electricity For First Time Since Independence