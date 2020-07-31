News

Last Village Along LoC In Jammu & Kashmir Gets Electricity For First Time Since Independence

Keran is located on the banks of river Kishan Ganga and is cut off from Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district for almost six months every year due to harsh winters.

The Logical Indian Crew
Jammu and Kashmir   |   31 July 2020 8:43 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-07-31T15:15:30+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Last Village Along LoC In Jammu & Kashmir Gets Electricity For First Time Since Independence

The last village along the Line of Control (LOC) in north Kashmir will get electricity for the first time on August 15 since Independence. Since last 72 years, Keran village which is home to 12,000 families had electricity only for three hours in the evening between 6 and 9 pm.

Keran is located on the banks of river Kishan Ganga and is cut off from Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district for almost six months every year due to harsh winters.

A power grid that will now provide the village with electricity for 24 hours will also help residents get rid of noise and pollution caused via a diesel generator set.

"Since last one year we had put the work of electrification of this border area on mission mode and now we have accomplished our goal," Kupwara District Collector Anshul Garg told NDTV.

Apart from electrification, the local administration has also decided to construct and improve roads.

According to the Home Ministry, the newly-designated union territory has witnessed massive development in the last one year. At least 2,273 projects worth Rs 5,979 crore have been sanctioned out of which 506 projects have been completed and 963 would be completed by March 2021, the ministry said.

The Home Ministry said that Sarpanchs have started making payments for the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act or MGNREGA scheme under which Rs 1,000 crore has been released by the centre.

The government has also approved plans to construct 100 new panchayat offices and repair another 100, many of which were destroyed in the violence that erupted in the state following the death of terrorist Burhan Wani.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh: Woman Paraded With Husband On Shoulders On Suspicion Of Infidelity, Several Arrested

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

"Writing and speaking about the matters where they don't shed light, I'm always on my toes to bring out the untold, unheard stories from the background of Economy and Defense."

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

I'm a free soul with the firm belief that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and environment.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian