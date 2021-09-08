India Fails To Achieve Even 20% Rooftop Solar Target Ahead Of 2022 Deadline

In 2015, India set a renewable energy capacity target of 175 gigawatts (GW) by 2022 for transitioning to a low-carbon pathway. Of this, 100 GW was earmarked for solar capacity with 40 GW (40 per cent ) expected to be achieved from the rooftop solar sector by 2022. Later, the plan ramped up to 450 GW that has to be completed by 2030.

Recently, India achieved an installed capacity of 100 GW of renewable power, 78 per cent of which is due to large-scale solar and wind power projects. According to scientists and conservationists, rooftop solar is considered an alternative to renewable energy projects. The government's report states that the country achieved 5.1 GW of rooftop solar by July.

