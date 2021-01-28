Protest and injustice

Khalistan Supporters Vandalise Indian Embassy In Rome, India Raises Issue With Italy

The Indian government has taken up the matter with the Italian authorities, and has raised concerns about the safety and security of the diplomats and the embassy premises.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   28 Jan 2021 10:20 AM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Navya Singh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Credits: ANI

On Republic Day, January 26, while India witnessed a massive clash between police and the protesters, a swarm of pro-Khalistan supporters vandalised the Indian embassy in Italy's Rome, sources told ANI.

Reports said that saffron-coloured Khalistan flags were raised, chanted anti-India slogans and scribbled 'Khalistan zindabad' on the walls.

Many in the crowd also chanted anti-India slogans.

The Indian government has taken up the matter with the Italian authorities and also raised concerns about the safety and security of the diplomats and the embassy premises.

"We have taken up this specific incident with them and conveyed our concerns. Safety and security of Indian diplomats and diplomatic premises are the responsibility of the host government," sources added.

The government has requested Italian authorities to take stringent action against the perpetrators and prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

Members of Khalistani separatist groups and others were seen protesting in support of India's ongoing protests against the three farm laws, outside the Indian embassy in Washington DC. The protest was hosted by Sikh DMV Youth and Sangat. "Every year, we mark January 26 as Black Day, but this year we are standing in solidarity with the farmers in India, who are not just Sikhs but belong to all faiths from across the country," Narendra Singh, one of the protesters told the media.

Also Read: Delhi Police Names Actor Deep Sidhu In Red Fort Violence FIR

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trending News Editor

Navya writes and speaks about matters that often do not come out or doesn’t see daylight. Defense and economy of the country is of special interest to her and a lot of her content revolves around that.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

