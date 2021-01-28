Khalistan Supporters Vandalise Indian Embassy In Rome, India Raises Issue With Italy

On Republic Day, January 26, while India witnessed a massive clash between police and the protesters, a swarm of pro-Khalistan supporters vandalised the Indian embassy in Italy's Rome, sources told ANI.

Reports said that saffron-coloured Khalistan flags were raised, chanted anti-India slogans and scribbled 'Khalistan zindabad' on the walls.

United States: Khalistan supporters held a protest outside the Indian embassy in Washington DC in support of protest against farm laws in India. pic.twitter.com/tFFd1391pW — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2021

Many in the crowd also chanted anti-India slogans.

The Indian government has taken up the matter with the Italian authorities and also raised concerns about the safety and security of the diplomats and the embassy premises.

"We have taken up this specific incident with them and conveyed our concerns. Safety and security of Indian diplomats and diplomatic premises are the responsibility of the host government," sources added.

The government has requested Italian authorities to take stringent action against the perpetrators and prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

Members of Khalistani separatist groups and others were seen protesting in support of India's ongoing protests against the three farm laws, outside the Indian embassy in Washington DC. The protest was hosted by Sikh DMV Youth and Sangat. "Every year, we mark January 26 as Black Day, but this year we are standing in solidarity with the farmers in India, who are not just Sikhs but belong to all faiths from across the country," Narendra Singh, one of the protesters told the media.

Also Read: Delhi Police Names Actor Deep Sidhu In Red Fort Violence FIR

