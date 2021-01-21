"Go Back China": Youth Protests In Arunachal Pradesh Over Construction Of Chinese Village

Protests erupted at Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, January 21, after reports of China constructing a whole new village near the Upper Subansiri district emerged.

The locals carried placards that read "We Are Indians", 'Go Back China', 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', and burnt effigies of Chinese President Xi Jinping.





The protests were organised at Daporijo town by various youth and other organisations including the All Tagin Youth Organization, the All Giba Circle Vigilance Forum, and New Market Welfare Association.





"We want the government to act on this. It will be better for our politicians, MPs, and ministers to stop the blame-counter blame game because whichever government was in power, may it be the BJP or the Congress, they are accountable. We have remained a neglected area for 70 years," Lardik Kare, one of the organisers of the protest told the media.





On Monday, January 18, NDTV had reported that China has constructed a new village in the state and has come around 4.5 kilometres inside the Indian territory crossing the de facto border.



The satellite images accessed by the media showed that the village consists of about 101 homes. It is located on the banks of the River Tsari Chu, at the Upper Subansiri district.

Although the village is constructed falls under the Indian territory according to the official maps, it has been under Chinese control since 1959. However, earlier only a Chinese military post existed, but this time a full-fledged village that can house thousands has been built.

