Protest and injustice

"Go Back China": Youth Protests In Arunachal Pradesh Over Construction Of Chinese Village

The locals carried placards that read "We Are Indians", 'Go Back China', 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', and burnt effigies of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The Logical Indian Crew
Arunachal Pradesh   |   21 Jan 2021 3:00 PM GMT / Updated : 2021-01-21T20:32:47+05:30
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Go Back China: Youth Protests In Arunachal Pradesh Over Construction Of Chinese Village

Credits: Twitter (Jack Sparrow)

Protests erupted at Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, January 21, after reports of China constructing a whole new village near the Upper Subansiri district emerged.

The locals carried placards that read "We Are Indians", 'Go Back China', 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', and burnt effigies of Chinese President Xi Jinping.


The protests were organised at Daporijo town by various youth and other organisations including the All Tagin Youth Organization, the All Giba Circle Vigilance Forum, and New Market Welfare Association.


"We want the government to act on this. It will be better for our politicians, MPs, and ministers to stop the blame-counter blame game because whichever government was in power, may it be the BJP or the Congress, they are accountable. We have remained a neglected area for 70 years," Lardik Kare, one of the organisers of the protest told the media.


On Monday, January 18, NDTV had reported that China has constructed a new village in the state and has come around 4.5 kilometres inside the Indian territory crossing the de facto border.

The satellite images accessed by the media showed that the village consists of about 101 homes. It is located on the banks of the River Tsari Chu, at the Upper Subansiri district.

Although the village is constructed falls under the Indian territory according to the official maps, it has been under Chinese control since 1959. However, earlier only a Chinese military post existed, but this time a full-fledged village that can house thousands has been built.

Also Read: 'Mirzapur' Controversy Now In Supreme Court For Showing UP City As "Den Of Terror, Illegal Activities"

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Vijay S Hegde

Vijay S Hegde

Trainee Creative Producer

"I am a creative, artistic and ambitious designer, with a talent for thinking outside the box and coming up with innovative ideas and designs. I graduated with a 1st Class honors degree in Video Editing from MAYA ACADEMY OF ADVANCED CINEMATICS"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian