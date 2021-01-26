Protest and injustice

Farmers' Tractor Rally: Police Use Tear Gas, Lathicharge As Protesters Break Barricades At Singhu, Ghazipur Border

While Tikri border remained peaceful, farmers camping at Singhu, and Ghazipur border broke police barricades to enter the national capital.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   26 Jan 2021 7:34 AM GMT / Updated : 2021-01-26T13:21:19+05:30
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Rajath
Farmers Tractor Rally: Police Use Tear Gas, Lathicharge As Protesters Break Barricades At Singhu, Ghazipur Border

Credits: Times of India

Clashes broke out between the farmers and the Delhi Police on Tuesday, January 26, as the police resorted to lathicharge and fired tear gas shells after the farmers breached barricades set up to stop them from entering the national capital.

The farmers camping at Singhu, and Ghazipur border held a tractor rally against three Central farm laws on Republic Day.

Visuals on social media showed caravans of farmers' tractors marching towards Delhi. At Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar in Delhi, farmers could be seen climbing atop a police water cannon vehicle.

According to the report, farmers at Singhu have got into both the carriageways of the GT Karnal Road and are trying to enter the central parts of the capital. At Ghazipur, the police resorted to lathicharge and tear gas shells. Tikri border remained peaceful, and the local residents were seen welcoming the farmers and supporting the rally.

According to The Indian Express report, tractors are stuck in traffic at Tikri. The protestors said that they will continue to walk the whole day. "Do mahine se to ruke hi hue hain Tikri pe, ab aur kya rukna? (Have been waiting for two months)," Ranbir Singh, a farmer from Haryana told the media.

Tight security arrangements were made in Delhi. According to the Scroll.in, police officials claim the protests had been infiltrated by insurgent elements, who would resort to violence once the farmers were allowed inside the city.

At least two police vehicles were damaged at Singhu in the morning, while the team tried to stop the farmers from deviating from the route allowed for the rally.

Farm union leader Rakesh Tikait told the media that the tractor parade was meant to be conducted peacefully in the national capital, however, the chaos happened due to confusion over routes.

On Sunday, the Delhi Police had granted permission to carry out a tractor parade today inside the capital after the completion of the official Republic Day parade on Rajpath. As per the agreement, the farmers will enter Delhi from the borders, but stay in the adjoining areas and not venture towards Central Delhi.

Also Read: President Ram Nath Kovind Backs Farm Law In Republic Day Address, Says They Were 'Long Waited'

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Rajath

Rajath

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian