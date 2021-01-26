Farmers' Tractor Rally: Police Use Tear Gas, Lathicharge As Protesters Break Barricades At Singhu, Ghazipur Border

Clashes broke out between the farmers and the Delhi Police on Tuesday, January 26, as the police resorted to lathicharge and fired tear gas shells after the farmers breached barricades set up to stop them from entering the national capital.

The farmers camping at Singhu, and Ghazipur border held a tractor rally against three Central farm laws on Republic Day.

Visuals on social media showed caravans of farmers' tractors marching towards Delhi. At Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar in Delhi, farmers could be seen climbing atop a police water cannon vehicle.



#WATCH Farmers climb atop a police water cannon vehicle at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar in Delhi pic.twitter.com/8W0EFjaeTb — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

According to the report, farmers at Singhu have got into both the carriageways of the GT Karnal Road and are trying to enter the central parts of the capital. At Ghazipur, the police resorted to lathicharge and tear gas shells. Tikri border remained peaceful, and the local residents were seen welcoming the farmers and supporting the rally.

Flowers are thrown on Indian farmers arriving in capital Delhi for the tractor parade today.



India is seeing the largest farmers' protest in its history. pic.twitter.com/Qxn4cONcR5 — Ahmer Khan (@ahmermkhan) January 26, 2021

According to The Indian Express report, tractors are stuck in traffic at Tikri. The protestors said that they will continue to walk the whole day. "Do mahine se to ruke hi hue hain Tikri pe, ab aur kya rukna? (Have been waiting for two months)," Ranbir Singh, a farmer from Haryana told the media.



Tight security arrangements were made in Delhi. According to the Scroll.in, police officials claim the protests had been infiltrated by insurgent elements, who would resort to violence once the farmers were allowed inside the city.



At least two police vehicles were damaged at Singhu in the morning, while the team tried to stop the farmers from deviating from the route allowed for the rally.

Farm union leader Rakesh Tikait told the media that the tractor parade was meant to be conducted peacefully in the national capital, however, the chaos happened due to confusion over routes.

#WATCH Delhi: Protesting farmers vandalise a DTC bus in ITO area of the national capital. pic.twitter.com/5yUiHQ4aZm — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

On Sunday, the Delhi Police had granted permission to carry out a tractor parade today inside the capital after the completion of the official Republic Day parade on Rajpath. As per the agreement, the farmers will enter Delhi from the borders, but stay in the adjoining areas and not venture towards Central Delhi.

