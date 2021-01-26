President Ram Nath Kovind Backs Farm Law In Republic Day Address, Says They Were 'Long Waited'

Addressing the nation on the eve of 72nd Republic Day, President Ram Nath Kovind supported the three new farm laws. He said that these were long-awaited reforms and that the government had thought in favour of the farmers.

"Some concerns about these laws may emerge in the beginning, but the government is fully dedicated to the welfare of farmers," the President said.



पूरी गति से आगे बढ़ रहे हमारे आर्थिक सुधारों के पूरक के रूप में, नए क़ानून बनाकर, कृषि और श्रम के क्षेत्रों में ऐसे सुधार किए गए हैं, जो लम्बे समय से अपेक्षित थे। आरम्भ में, इन सुधारों के विषय में आशंकाएं उत्पन्न हो सकती हैं। परंतु,किसानों के हित के लिए सरकार पूरी तरह समर्पित है। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 25, 2021

Kovind also praised the farmers for sustaining the agricultural production despite the natural calamities and the coronavirus pandemic, Scroll.in reported.

His comments come at a time when farmers are protesting on the outskirts of Delhi for over two months against the three farm laws. The farmers fear that the laws will aid the corporates and undermine their livelihood.

In his address, Kovind also praised the country's scientists for working consistently and developing vaccines against COVID-19 in a record time. "With this accomplishment, our scientists have added a glorious chapter of contribution to the well-being of humanity," he said.





On January 3, the Centre approved two vaccines, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Serum Institute of India's Covishield for emergency use in the country. Following this, on January 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the countrywide vaccination drive.

The President praised Centre's aid to other countries by providing health care equipment and urged the citizens to get vaccinated.

About the border standoff with China and India, Kovind said that while India remained committed to maintaining peace, the armed forces were prepared to respond to any threat to national security. His comment came hours after reports emerged of fresh clashes between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LoC) in Sikkim.

The President also emphasised the importance of environment conservation and urged people to mark the year 2020 as a future lesson.

