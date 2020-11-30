Protesting Farmers Celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti, Distribute Prasad To Police Personnel On Duty

The protesting farmers at the Delhi-Haryana Border celebrated the 551st anniversary of Guru Nanak Jayanti by making and distributing prasad to the security personnel and singing devotional songs.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting from the past four days against newly enacted farm laws. As a part of 'Chalo Delhi' march, farmers from Punjab and Haryana marched to the national capital and have been stationed at the border since.

Speaking to the media, one of the protesters said that they would celebrate Gurupurab the same way they do every year as its a very auspicious day for them.

"We have definitely come here from Punjab, but we will celebrate Guruparva the same way we do every year. In Ardas, we pray that our Guru Nanak Ji gives good sense to the government so that the "black laws" being imposed on us are scrapped," Manjeet Singh, President of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Doaba) told ANI.





The farmers have refused to agree to the terms of the Centre and shift to the designated protest sight as they fear that it could be converted into makeshift jails. Earlier the Delhi government had rejected the police's plea to covert nine stadiums into makeshift jails.

The protesting farmers have faced water cannons, tear gas and police barricades in the last few days.

They have blocked the roads connecting Delhi from five entry points- Sonipat, Rohtak, Jaipur, Ghaziabad-Hapur, and Mathura."We agree that this is causing trouble to the common public. But the government is responsible for this. If we end this, all of us will have to struggle in the longer run," a farmer said.

