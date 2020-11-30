Uttar Pradesh Govt Promises Job To Deceased Journalist's Wife, Education To His Children

A day after the mysterious death of journalist Rakesh Singh Nirbhik in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district, the state government on Sunday, November 29, said it would give a job to his wife and bear the educational expenses of his two daughters.

The district administration has provided an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the family, The Indian Express reported.

Nirbhik, 37, was a correspondent with Hindi language daily newspaper, Rashtriya Swaroop. He died of severe burn injuries caused by a fire at his house in Kawari village on Friday.

The government has also assured to renovate the damaged part of his house, along with the police force deployed for round-the-clock security to the family, SP Ranjan Verma told the media.



His wife, Vibha Singh said that she had seen a video that her husband made before he died and posted it on social media, in which he had alleged that he was killed for doing a news report. Although she said she was unaware of what news report he was referring to in the video.

As of now, the police have detained three people, who were named by Nirbhik in the video he recorded before he died. The three accused have been identified as Ravi Chaudhary, the former village head, Ram Surat, and Babu Mishra.

The police have taken cognizance of Nirbhik and his wife's claims, and have assured the family of investigating the matter.



