West Bengal: Eight Arrested After Mob Led By TMC MLA Vandalises Visva Bharati University In Shantiniketan

The university has decided to ask the centre to deploy alternative security on campus after the state police allegedly did not respond to calls for help.

The Logical Indian Crew
West Bengal   |   18 Aug 2020 12:53 PM GMT / Updated : 2020-08-18T18:25:22+05:30
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credit: Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar/Twitter

The West Bengal Police allegedly did not respond to calls for help even as a 2,000-strong crowd vandalised the Visva Bharati University campus in Shantiniketan for several hours on Monday, August 17.

Consequently, the university has decided to ask the centre to deploy alternative security on campus. The university has filed a complaint and eight people have been arrested in connection with the vandalism.

Directors, heads of departments and principals have decided to inform Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the incident, who is the chancellor of this central university.

Except for admissions, exams and emergency services, Visva Bharati has been shut indefinitely after the mob allegedly led by a Trinamool Congress MLA used bulldozers to tear down at least two of the university's decorative gates in protest against a boundary wall being put up by the authorities around the ground.

The FIR contains names of Trinamool Congress MLA Naresh Bauri and other party leaders, reported NDTV. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take action.

The CM has also ordered the district administration to hold a meeting of university authorities and the traders' organisation that led the protest. However, she said that she believed that building walls was against the ethos of the university.

