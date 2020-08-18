Human-interest

Uttar Pradesh: Locals Film, 'Interview' Woman Lying In Canal With Throat Slashed In Meerut

According to the woman, she was attacked because her family was against her decision to marry the man she was in a relationship with.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   18 Aug 2020 10:26 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-08-18T16:09:52+05:30
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Uttar Pradesh: Locals Film,

Image Credit: toiimg

An injured woman was found by a canal in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut in the evening on August 17, with her throat and face slashed with a sharp weapon. However, instead of rushing her to a hospital, locals filmed the woman, in her 20s, and even "interviewed" her while waiting for the police to arrive.

The police finally took her to a hospital, and she is reportedly stable now. Based on her statement, two men have been arrested for their involvement in the crime -- her brother and a relative.

According to the woman, she was attacked because her family was against her decision to marry the man she was in a relationship with.

This incident comes at a time when the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to set up a new "Woman and Child Security Organization" to tackle the increasing number of crimes against women in the state. The government said in a press release that the unit would be headed by a police officer of the rank of Additional Director General of Police - the second senior-most police rank.

Following this incident, the UP police appealed to people to rush victims of assault to a hospital instead of filming them.

"The time between someone getting injured and that person being taken to hospital is called 'golden hour'. It's a crucial time. The Supreme Court has ruled that anyone who takes such a person to the hospital will not be questioned. So I appeal to everyone, instead of making videos please take such a person to the hospital - please do not wait for the police to arrive," NDTV quoted senior police officer Avinash Pandey as saying.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: 13-Year-Old Dalit Girl Raped, Strangled To Death, Two Arrested

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen

Digital Journalist

"I think there's just one kind of folks. Folks."

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian