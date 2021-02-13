UP: Custodial Death Of Youth Sparks Protests In Jaunpur, Locals Block National Highway, Pelt Stones On Police

The death of a youth allegedly in police custody in the Buxa area of Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur has sparked protests by the locals. The protesters blocked a national highway on February 12 and indulged in stone-pelting, leading to injuries to several police officers.

The Superintendent of Police, Raj Karan Nayyar, later ordered the suspension of three police officers, including the Buxa police station in-charge, and ordered a magisterial inquiry into the death of the youth identified as Kishan Yadav alias Pujari.

Yadav was taken into custody for questioning in a loot case. The crime branch team of Buxa had brought four to five youths for questioning in the case on Thursday, February 11.

The 25-year-old was among them. According to the news agency Press Trust of India's report cited by NDTV, the SP said that Yadav fell ill, following which, he was rushed to the community health centre during the same night. The youth was later referred to the district hospital, but he died during treatment.

Nayyar added that the evidence of loot had been found against Yadav, and thus, he was taken into custody for questioning.

As soon as the news of his death spread, his family and locals gathered on the Lucknow-Varanasi national highway and staged a protest. They alleged that the youth died after being severely beaten up in custody.

The protesters indulged in brick batting, leaving several police officers injured, Circle Officer (City) Jitendra Dubey.

To control maintain law and order, the Police and Provincial Armed Constabulary personnel have been deployed in large numbers in the area.

