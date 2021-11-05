All section
Veteran TMC Leader Subrata Mukherjee Dies At 75, Mamata Banerjee Calls It Her Personal Loss

Photo Credit: Wikimedia

Politics
The Logical Indian Crew

Veteran TMC Leader Subrata Mukherjee Dies At 75, Mamata Banerjee Calls It Her 'Personal Loss'

Shweta Singh

Writer: Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Remote Intern

She is a Journalism graduate from Delhi University, She has previously worked as a voice over artist for various cuisines and clothing brands. She is specialised in content writing, hosting anchoring and voice over.

See article by Shweta Singh

West Bengal,  5 Nov 2021 6:58 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

"I still can't believe he is no longer with us. He was such a dedicated party leader. It is a personal loss for me," Mamata Banerjee said while reacting to Subrata Mukherjee's sudden demise.

Veteran Trinamool Congress leader Subrata Mukherjee succumbed to a severe Heart attack in Kolkata on Thursday. He was being treated for cardiac ailments at a state-run hospital where he breathed his last. Mukherjee, who was the state panchayat chief minister, was 75.

'Can't Believe He Is No Longer With Us'

"I still can't believe he is no longer with us. He was such a dedicated party leader. It is a personal loss for me," Mamata Banerjee said. His body will be taken to Rabindra Sadan, a government-owned auditorium, on Friday for the people to pay their last respect. From there, it will be taken to his Ballygunge home and then to his ancestral home, as per NDTV reports.

Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital following breathing problems where he underwent angioplasty on November 1. However, he died at 9.22 PM on Thursday after suffering a massive cardiac arrest at the hospital. The minister had been suffering from high blood sugar, COPD and other age-related ailments as well. The former Kolkata Mayor was hospitalised with similar ailments back in May after being sent to jail in connection with the Narada sting tape case. However, he was later released on bail.

Subrata Mukherjee's Political Career

Mukherjee rose to power during the second term of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the 1970s. He was one of few close aides to Indira and Rajiv Gandhi. The now late leader had formed a trident with other two Congress leaders - Somen Mitra and Priya Ranjan Dasmuni. Later on, he joined Mamata Banerjee led TMC in 2010.

A spree of condolence has flooded on social media ever since the news of his demise broke with leaders from various different political parties mourned over the loss.

Also Read: Anand Mahindra Reveals Words He Used To Boost Moral Of An 'Exhausted' Elon Musk

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shweta Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
TMC 
Mamata Banerjee 
Politics 
demise 

