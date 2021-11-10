'There's No Difference Between Them': BSP Chief Mayawati Takes Jibe At BJP, Samajwadi Party

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati took a jibe at Samajwadi Party and BJP, saying they are two sides of the same coin who play divisive politics and polarize people on Hindu-Muslim matters to earn votes. "We don't see any difference between SP and BJP. They are two sides of the same coin. They want to make the polls a Hindu-Muslim matter. We are confident that we will get an absolute majority, just like we got in 2007." said Mayawati.

No Intention To Ally

Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls, BSP chief Mayawati said that the party will not enter into an alliance with any political party and will get an absolute majority just like they did in the 2007 assembly election." BSP won't have any "chunavi samjhauta" (poll agreement) with any party. We'll contest on our own. We agree with people of all sections of society to bring them together -this alliance is permanent. Don't intend to ally with any party," Mayawati was quoted as saying by NDTV.

The Track Record

In 2007, Uttar Pradesh State Assembly Election BSP emerged as the sole majority party, the sole to do since 1991. Mayawati was sworn in as the chief minister of UP for the third term and her 50 ministers of the cabinet on May 13, 2007. In 2012, the number won by BSP came down to 80. During the 2014 Lok Sabha election, BSP HAD 4.2 Vote percentage across the country but gained no seats.

In 2019, BSP formed a Mahagathbandhan( a political alliance) and Akhilesh Yadav of Samajwadi Party, Ajit Singh of Rashtriya Lok Dal, and several other parties contesting in various parts of the country. The grand alliance could occupy only 15 out of 80 seats in the general election.

