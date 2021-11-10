All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Theres No Difference Between Them: BSP Chief Mayawati Takes Jibe At BJP, Samajwadi Party

Photo Credit: ANI

Politics
The Logical Indian Crew

'There's No Difference Between Them': BSP Chief Mayawati Takes Jibe At BJP, Samajwadi Party

Shweta Singh

Writer: Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Remote Intern

She is a Journalism graduate from Delhi University, She has previously worked as a voice over artist for various cuisines and clothing brands. She is specialised in content writing, hosting anchoring and voice over.

See article by Shweta Singh

Uttar Pradesh,  10 Nov 2021 7:25 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls, BSP chief Mayawati said that the party will not enter into an alliance with any political party and will get an absolute majority just like they did in the 2007 assembly election.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati took a jibe at Samajwadi Party and BJP, saying they are two sides of the same coin who play divisive politics and polarize people on Hindu-Muslim matters to earn votes. "We don't see any difference between SP and BJP. They are two sides of the same coin. They want to make the polls a Hindu-Muslim matter. We are confident that we will get an absolute majority, just like we got in 2007." said Mayawati.

No Intention To Ally

Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls, BSP chief Mayawati said that the party will not enter into an alliance with any political party and will get an absolute majority just like they did in the 2007 assembly election." BSP won't have any "chunavi samjhauta" (poll agreement) with any party. We'll contest on our own. We agree with people of all sections of society to bring them together -this alliance is permanent. Don't intend to ally with any party," Mayawati was quoted as saying by NDTV.

The Track Record

In 2007, Uttar Pradesh State Assembly Election BSP emerged as the sole majority party, the sole to do since 1991. Mayawati was sworn in as the chief minister of UP for the third term and her 50 ministers of the cabinet on May 13, 2007. In 2012, the number won by BSP came down to 80. During the 2014 Lok Sabha election, BSP HAD 4.2 Vote percentage across the country but gained no seats.

In 2019, BSP formed a Mahagathbandhan( a political alliance) and Akhilesh Yadav of Samajwadi Party, Ajit Singh of Rashtriya Lok Dal, and several other parties contesting in various parts of the country. The grand alliance could occupy only 15 out of 80 seats in the general election.

Also Read: Expert Reveals How Air Pollution Causes Irreversible, Irreparable Damage To Children's Health

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shweta Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
BSP 
Mayawati 
election 
BJP 
Samajwadi Party 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X