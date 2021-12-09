All section
Caste discrimination
Shiv Sena Suggests Congress To Rebuild UPA To End Debate On Its Existence

Photo Credit: ANI and Hindustan Times

Politics
Writer: Rafia Tasleem

Shiv Sena Suggests Congress To Rebuild UPA To End Debate On Its Existence

Rafia Tasleem

Writer: Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem

Remote Intern

She is pursuing Masters in Mass Communication 2nd Year from Aligarh Muslim University. She has completed her graduation in Political Science honors from AMU.

See article by Rafia Tasleem

Delhi,  9 Dec 2021 1:08 PM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

"The responsibility falls on all of us but more than anyone it was on the Congress because they are currently holding the reins of the alliance," Sanjay Raut said.

In an hour's meeting with former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Sanjay Raut suggested that building a parallel opposition group to the UPA against the BJP will not serve any purpose to Congress. Still, it will only give impetus to the existing 'fascist' forces benefitting the BJP's agenda. Rather than that, the need of the hour is to work on the reorganization of the UPA itself and take the leadership of the alliance.

The Reins Of Alliance

This came after the debate was started by Trinamool Congress leader Mamta Benerjee's "no-UPA" comment. When asked about who will take the responsibility to revive the UPA, Raut was quoted as saying The Hindu:

"The responsibility falls on all of us but more than anyone it was on the Congress because they are currently holding the reins of the alliance."

Congress-Shivsena Relations

Shivsena has been a strong defendant of UPA for the last two years. When it comes to joining the UPA alliance, Shivsena's take is tricky, and they are reluctant to approach the UPA directly. On the other hand, Congress is trying to bring different parties into the UPA alliance to fight against the ruling BJP.

No doubt, if the Shivsena joins the UPA, BJP will face cut-throat competition in the coming polls.

However, all the eyes are waiting to see the UPA as a strong alternative to the BJP government. This is only possible when there is a quick revival in the party's organization as well as its performance a strong opposition of the BJP.

Writer : Rafia Tasleem
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Politics 
Opposition 
Congress 
Shivsena 

