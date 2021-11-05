All section
Prashant Kishor- Is He Really A Master Poll Strategist?

Photo Credit: ANI and Unsplash

Politics
India,  5 Nov 2021 2:54 AM GMT

Master poll strategist Prashant Kishor has successfully led parties like Congress, TMC, BJP, etc to victory in numerous bypolls and has his tactical brilliance backed by an impressive track record.

Prashant Kishor, a name highly recognisable in the political arena, whose wit and insight bags victory for the party he decides to back. This is a good enough reason for political parties to fix their association with him before any forthcoming polls. Kishor worked with multiple parties like BJP, INC, AAP, YSRCP, DMK and TMC to form their political campaign strategies.

Kishor Helps Modi

His major political campaign was in 2011 to help Narendra Modi, the then Chief Minister of Gujrat, get re-elected to CM office for the third time in the Gujrat Assembly Election 2012. In 2014 he conceptualised Citizens for Accountable Governance (CAG), an election campaign group, helped Narendra Modi-led Bhartiya Janata Party(BJP) win an absolute majority in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

Kishor rose to enormous fame after BJP's Mega win in 2014. Subsequently, He formed I-PAC and other CAG members to work with Nitish Kumar to win a third term as CM of Bihar in the Assembly Election. He diligently formed strategies and influenced campaigns across the state with slogans like 'Nitish Ke Nischay: Vikas Ki Guarantee', which resulted in Kumar's victory.

In 2016, Kishor was hired was by Congress for the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls. A victory for Congress in Punjab was greatly attributed to Kishor and his team for forming impeccable strategies and campaigns. However, the Kishor-Congress tie-up in UP could not seucre a victory as BJP swept off the poll with a heavy majority winning over 300+ seats.

The Kishor-Mamata Tie-Up

In 2019, Kishor I-PAC formed a strategic political campaign for Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy in May 2017. The team formed a series of an electoral campaigns like' Praja Sankalp yatra' that resulted in YSRCP's victory. Kishor, after that, went on to work with Aam Aadmi Party in the 2020 Legislative Assembly election. The party managed to win the election with a sweeping majority. Various other associations between parties and I-PAC emerged victorious, like Bihar's legislative assembly election in 2020.

The very recent win of TMC in the Bengal Legislative Assembly Election 2021 was credited to Kishor and his team. DMK Chief MK Stalin announced his reservation with I-PAC ahead of Assembly election 2021in February 2020. The party won the election with a sweeping majority.

Also Read: Petrol And Diesel Prices Cheaper On Diwali As States Cut VAT On Fuel: Here's A Full List

