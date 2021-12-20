A former leftist student who rose to prominence during an anti-government protest stormed the elections with an astounding victory to become Chile's youngest President.

35-year-old Gabriel Boric led by 12 percentage points claiming 56 per cent of the total votes. Boric claimed the victory against his far-right opponent Jose Antonio Kast, who secured 44 per cent vote share, a lawmaker who quickly accepted his defeat and congratulated Boric.

"Just Truth And Respect": Boric

According to The Guardian, Boric declared to a vast crowd packed into a Santiago boulevard: "The times ahead will not be easy."

"Only with social cohesion, re-finding ourselves and sharing common ground will we be able to advance towards truly sustainable development – which reaches every Chilean," Boric added.



His rivals regularly highlighted his relative inexperience, but Boric was fluent and assured on Sunday night as he reiterated his campaign pledges before the raucous crowd of supporters.

He thanked each candidate in turn - including Kast - and reinforced his commitment to Chile's constitutional process, a key consideration for many as the country embarks upon this latest chapter in a turbulent period of transition.

"Just, truth and respect," Boric said as he signed off to deafening cheers. "We will continue."

In the first round of the vote-counting, Boric's opponent Kast led by 2% as the former failed to gain ground across much of the country. Cariola was instrumental in overturning the deficit as part of a series of nationwide tours that sought to visit 1m homes the country's length.

Youngest Leader To Hold The Position

Boric hails from Punta Arenas in the far south of Chile. He has enjoyed a meteoric rise from student politics to be the next occupant of La Moneda, Chile's presidential palace.

He has changed his image markedly since he participated in 2011's student movement, emerging from a group of young student politicians to serve two terms in the national congress before running for the presidency. At 35, he will become Chile's youngest-ever President when he is sworn in on March 11.

His term lasts until 2026 and will encompass a period of social and political transformation for the country, which is currently rewriting its constitution – the result of mass anti-inequality protests which exploded in October 2019.

