BJP leader Subramanian Swamy called for a ban on the popular front of India [ PFI] in the wake of the involvement of PFI men in the recent murder of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh(RSS) worker in the district.

"They should go to Pakistan", said Swamy, while stating that "the PFI was trying to destroy the land's peace and if they want to impose their ideologies, then they should go to Pakistan", said Swamy as reported in The Hindu.

While addressing to media on the sidelines of the Kerala Bhramana sabha 51st-anniversary meeting on December 19, Swamy said that Kerala's law and order situation had collapsed and that the Union Government should be ready to sack the state Government headed by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

What is PFI?

It is known as the Popular front of India, an extremist Islamic organisation in India Formed as a successor to the National development front [ NDF] in 2006. It often has been accused of involvement in anti-national and anti-social activities by the Indian Government.

Recently Enforcement directorate conducted raids at various premises of India [PFI] and SDPI in Kerala, where Islamic outfits and pumped money for protests against the citizenship act in the country.

In fact, Kerala's coastal Alappuzha district was rocked by back to back killings of two party leaders, the first belonging to SDPI and the second to the BJP, leading to clamping of prohibitory order CrPC section 144 by police on Sunday 19th December, as reported by Zee News

K S khan, state secretary of SDPI, succumbed to injuries at a Kochi hospital on Saturday around midnight, and his party claimed that the RSS was behind it. Some hours later, BJP's OBC Morcha's state secretary Ranjeet Srinivas was hacked to death, on Sunday morning. The police suspected that the fierce attack was in retaliation to the killing of KS Shan.

