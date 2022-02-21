All section
Caste discrimination
BJPs Cartoon On Ahmedabad Blast Verdict Flames Row, Netizens Draw Similarity To Nazi German

Image Credit- Twitter/Advaidism, ZeeBiz

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

BJP's Cartoon On Ahmedabad Blast Verdict Flames Row, Netizens Draw Similarity To Nazi German

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

India,  21 Feb 2022 7:51 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-02-21T20:10:55+05:30

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The post was in the context of the 2008 Ahmedabad blast case, in which 38 convicts were sentenced to death, while 11 others were sentenced to life in jail.

On Sunday, a social media post from the Gujarat unit of the BJP depicting Muslims hanging by gallows was taken down from Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram a day after it provoked widespread controversy.

The post by Gujarat BJP said, "Satyamev Jayate. The terror-spreader will not be forgiven." According to the public notification by Twitter, the post was taken down under Twitter regulations. The post was in the context of the 2008 Ahmedabad blast case, in which 38 convicts were sentenced to death, while 11 others were sentenced to life in jail.

Gujarat BJP Cartoon

The Gujarat BJP's cartoon depicted persons wearing skull caps and kurta-pyjama in overgrew beards hanging by a noose. Satyamev Jayate was written on a tricolour background in the cartoon, and the image of a bomb blast and a cycle could be seen in the backdrop.

The post was pulled down by Twitter and was also removed from other social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. It had garnered 5,900 Facebook likes and almost 28,000 Instagram likes.

Nazi German Cartoon

Some social media users alleged the BJP suggested a mass genocide of Muslims. Some netizens drew the similarity of the post with that of Nazi Germany. A Facebook user compared the post by BJP with a Nazi German cartoon from 1935 depicting Jews, communists and other enemies of Nazis hanging on gallows.

Undue Advantage Of Court Decision

The Gujarat Congress accused the BJP of exploiting the court verdict through the "controversial tweets."

"Terrorism has no religion, and no one understands that more than the Congress party, which has lost two former Prime Ministers to it. The BJP is celebrating today by sending out inflammatory tweets and exploiting the court's order. However, such decisions should not be viewed through a political lens, and any potential to get political mileage from them should be avoided," said Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Manish Doshi.

Also Read: India Post Competition For Children Aims At Training Them In Letter-Writing

