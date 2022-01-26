All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Why 10,000 Villagers Protesting Against Navi Mumbai International Airport?

Image Credit- Twitter/ Priti Gandhi/ Sameer

Politics
The Logical Indian Crew

Why 10,000 Villagers Protesting Against Navi Mumbai International Airport?

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Maharashtra,  26 Jan 2022 10:34 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The villagers stopped the work of the upcoming greenfield airport for the entire day on Monday, January 24. They claimed that CIDCO did not fulfil the promises which it made while acquiring the land for the project.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

More than 10,000 representatives from as many as 27 villages from the areas affected due to the under-construction Navi Mumbai International Airport gathered at the Old Targhar Chowk near the construction site to protest against the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO).

The protestors stopped the work of the upcoming greenfield airport for the entire day on Monday, January 24.

Why Are They Protesting?

The villagers claimed that CIDCO did not fulfil the promises which it made while acquiring the land for the project. They demanded that the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport be named after late socialist and PAP leader DB Patil instead of late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

What Happened Before Protest?

Last week, on January 13, a meeting was organised by the police to resolve the matter between CIDCO and All-Party Action Committee (APAC). After the talks failed, the villagers decided to stop the construction work at the site while putting pressure on the government to reconsider its decision.

The APAC representative has given a one-month ultimatum to the authorities to address their demand. Else, they would relaunch the agitation, in which more than one lakh villagers will hit the road.

Police's Take On Matter

The deputy commissioner of police, Shivraj Patil, said they arranged the meeting to resolve the matter amid the rising COVID-19 cases, but the villagers continued to protest. Free Press Journal quoted Patil saying, "The Covid protocols have been violated, and action will be taken against violators as per the law".

The construction site has been heavily deployed by the police considering a large number of protesting villagers. "We deputed over 1,200 police constables, 100 police sub-inspector, 30 senior police inspectors and police personnel from state reserve police force to handle any situation," said Patil.

Also Read: Taking University To Greater Heights! Jamia's First Woman Vice-Chancellor Gets Padma Shri

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Navi Mumbai International Airport 
Protest 
Villagers 
DB Patil 
Bal Thackeray 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X