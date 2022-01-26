All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Taking University To Greater Heights! Jamias First Woman Vice-Chancellor Gets Padma Shri

Image Credits: Facebook, The Times of India 

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Taking University To Greater Heights! Jamia's First Woman Vice-Chancellor Gets Padma Shri

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Delhi,  26 Jan 2022 10:12 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Najma Akhtar became Jamia Millia Islamia's first woman Vice-Chancellor in 2019, at the height of anti-CAA protests and she was lauded for standing with the students who were brutally attacked by the police.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Najma Akhtar, Jamia Millia Islamia's first female Vice-Chancellor, is selected for the prestigious Padma Shri award for her contribution to education and literature. Since her appointment in 2019, Akhtar has been instrumental in making the university one of the best in the country.

"I'm grateful to those who recognised my work and deemed me for the award. I would extend special thanks to our honourable Prime Minister and President, who entrusted me as the first woman vice-chancellor of Jamia. With this award, my responsibilities towards Jamia and the country have increased, and it will motivate me to work harder in the future," Hindustan Times quotes Najma Akhtar.

Najma Akhtar's Journey As Vice-Chancellor

The 68-year-old academician was appointed Jamia Millia Islamia's first woman Vice-Chancellor after Talat Ahmed resigned in 2018 to join Kashmir University. She is a gold medallist from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), where she became the Controller of Examination and the director of academic programs.

From Kurukshetra University, she received PhD in Education, after which she went to UNESCO and trained at the International Institute of Education Planning (IIEP). She has continued to do impressive work to develop the country's education infrastructure, one of which was establishing a state-level management institute in Prayagraj.

With Akhtar donning the vice-chancellor hat, she was the first woman to take up a leadership role in Jamia Millia Islamia, 90 years after its inception. She has spearheaded initiatives within the university that champion women empowerment and uplift them.

Her role during the anti-CAA protests remains one of the most talked-about moments. In 2019, Delhi Police stormed into the Jamia campus and attacked students on the pretext of 'anti-national' elements within the college. However, Najma Akhtar stood tall with the students and supported them. It was under her helm when a police complaint was filed against the 'unruly policemen' and their brutal actions.

This year's list of Padma awardees includes Late Gen. Bipin Rawat, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Neeraj Chopra, Avani Lakhera, Sowcar Janaki, Sonu Nigam that are being bestowed with the prestigious honour.

Also Read: Haryana Wrestler 'Goonga Pahalwan' Protests After Receiving Padma Shri, Asks For Para-Athletes' Recognition

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Akanksha Saxena
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Akanksha Saxena
Jamia 
Padma Shri 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X