Did Sambit Patra Say Only Gas Has Become Expensive, Not The Cylinder? No, Viral Claim Is False

Image Credit: Twitter/Alka Lamba

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Did Sambit Patra Say Only Gas Has Become Expensive, Not The Cylinder? No, Viral Claim Is False

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

India,  18 July 2022 11:05 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-07-18T16:40:32+05:30

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Our investigation shows that the viral graphic is edited and made with editing software. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra has not given any such statement.

Recently, the price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 50 per cylinder. Now domestic LPG cylinder will be available in Delhi for Rs 1053. Along with the 14.2 kg cylinder, the price of a 5 kg small domestic cylinder has also been increased by Rs 18 per cylinder.

In the same backdrop, a graphic in the name of Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sambit Patra is going viral on social media. In the viral graphic, an image of Sambit Patra can be seen. The text of the graphic reads in Hindi, "'सिर्फ गैस महंगा हुआ है, सिलेंडर नहीं." [English Translation: Only the gas has become expensive, not the cylinder.]

While sharing this graphic, it is being claimed that while responding to the increased price of LPG, BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra said that only the gas has become expensive, not the cylinder.

Congress leader and spokesperson Alka Lamba shared this viral graphic and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "अरे वाह भाजपा प्रवक्ता पात्रा जी, "गैस महँगा हुआ है - सिलेंडर नहीं", यानी सस्ते में सिलेंडर पाओ फिर मोदी जी के फार्मूले से फ़्री में गैस भरवाओ - सीधे गंदे नाले में पाईप लगाओ."

[English Translation: Oh wow, BJP spokesperson Patra ji, "Gas is expensive - not cylinders", That is, get cylinders cheaply then get gas filled for free by Modi ji's formula - Put the pipe directly in the dirty drain.]

A Twitter user wrote, "अंधभक्तों में खुशी की लहर क्योंकि सिर्फ़ गैस महँगा हुआ है सिलेंडर नहीं."

[English Translation: Wave of happiness among blind devotees because only gas is expensive, not cylinder.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said only gas has become expensive, not the cylinder.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. Sambit Patra has made no such statement.

During the initial investigation, we did a keyword search on Google about the statement made by Sambit Patra. However, we did not find any credible media report related to the viral claim. We then searched Sambit Patra's Facebook and Twitter accounts but could not find any such statement.

We then looked the viral graphic carefully and found that the name of Sambit Patra mentioned in the graphic is incorrect. It was written, "Sadeep Patra" instead of Sambit Patra. It clearly suggests that the viral graphic is edited.

Sandeep Patra written in the viral graphics instead of Sambit Patra

Taking a hint from it, we did a keyword search and found the viral graphic template on a website called "Break Your Own News". With the help of this template, one can edit a photo and make a graphic like 'Breaking News' as seen in the viral image. The detail of the website suggests that this template can be used for fun, humour and parody.

Image Credit: Break your own News

Our investigation shows that the viral graphic is edited and made with editing software. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra has not given any such statement. Hence, the viral claim made by Congress leader Alka Lamba and other social media users is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Viral Video Shows Student Reciting Azaan In Jharkhand's Government School? No, Viral Claim Is Misleading

Writer : Jakir Hassan
Editor : Bharat Nayak
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Sambit Patra 
BJP 
Gas 
LPG 
pricehike 
Graphic 
LPG Cylinder 
Fake 

