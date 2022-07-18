Did Sambit Patra Say Only Gas Has Become Expensive, Not The Cylinder? No, Viral Claim Is False

Recently, the price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 50 per cylinder. Now domestic LPG cylinder will be available in Delhi for Rs 1053. Along with the 14.2 kg cylinder, the price of a 5 kg small domestic cylinder has also been increased by Rs 18 per cylinder.

In the same backdrop, a graphic in the name of Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sambit Patra is going viral on social media. In the viral graphic, an image of Sambit Patra can be seen. The text of the graphic reads in Hindi, "'सिर्फ गैस महंगा हुआ है, सिलेंडर नहीं." [English Translation: Only the gas has become expensive, not the cylinder.]

While sharing this graphic, it is being claimed that while responding to the increased price of LPG, BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra said that only the gas has become expensive, not the cylinder.

Congress leader and spokesperson Alka Lamba shared this viral graphic and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "अरे वाह भाजपा प्रवक्ता पात्रा जी, "गैस महँगा हुआ है - सिलेंडर नहीं", यानी सस्ते में सिलेंडर पाओ फिर मोदी जी के फार्मूले से फ़्री में गैस भरवाओ - सीधे गंदे नाले में पाईप लगाओ."

[English Translation: Oh wow, BJP spokesperson Patra ji, "Gas is expensive - not cylinders", That is, get cylinders cheaply then get gas filled for free by Modi ji's formula - Put the pipe directly in the dirty drain.]

A Twitter user wrote, "अंधभक्तों में खुशी की लहर क्योंकि सिर्फ़ गैस महँगा हुआ है सिलेंडर नहीं."

[English Translation: Wave of happiness among blind devotees because only gas is expensive, not cylinder.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said only gas has become expensive, not the cylinder.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. Sambit Patra has made no such statement.

During the initial investigation, we did a keyword search on Google about the statement made by Sambit Patra. However, we did not find any credible media report related to the viral claim. We then searched Sambit Patra's Facebook and Twitter accounts but could not find any such statement.

We then looked the viral graphic carefully and found that the name of Sambit Patra mentioned in the graphic is incorrect. It was written, "Sadeep Patra" instead of Sambit Patra. It clearly suggests that the viral graphic is edited.

Sandeep Patra written in the viral graphics instead of Sambit Patra

Taking a hint from it, we did a keyword search and found the viral graphic template on a website called "Break Your Own News". With the help of this template, one can edit a photo and make a graphic like 'Breaking News' as seen in the viral image. The detail of the website suggests that this template can be used for fun, humour and parody.

Our investigation shows that the viral graphic is edited and made with editing software. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra has not given any such statement. Hence, the viral claim made by Congress leader Alka Lamba and other social media users is false.

