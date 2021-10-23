Tripura On The Edge Of Violence: What All We Know So Far

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Jagran Manch, and various other organizations took out a protest rally on October 21 afternoon against the attacks on minorities in Bangladesh.

Around 15 people, including the security forces personnel, were injured after members of right-wing groups clashed with police at Udaipur in Gomati district Tripura on Thursday when the VHP was trying to make out a protest rally against the minorities in Bangladesh. Similar protest rallies were held at Dharmanagar in North Tripura and Agartala in the West Tripura district.

Section 144 Imposed

In Udaipur, the Hindu Jagran Manch, VHP and other socio-religious organizations held a rally this afternoon. In apprehension to law and order, the police refused to allow the procession to Hirapur and Fotamati areas where some minority populations live. While the protesters claimed they had earlier been permitted for the rally, section 144 was imposed by the police in the areas on Thursday morning.



Inspector General (Law and Order) Arindam Nath said three police personnel and other security forces sustained injuries after the protestors resorted to stone-pelting when their procession was halted; speaking to Indian Express, the Inspector said. "We have received alerts that one of the protestors received injuries. A few others may have sustained injuries as our security men dispersed them. On our side, three security personnel were injured in stone-pelting,".

Abhijit Chakraborty, a local RSS leader who joined the rally, said organizers had prior permission from the police force. Still, when the protesters started to assemble, they were told to be dispersed, citing security reasons. "The protestors were panicked with this sudden dispersion, and there was some scuffle as well. We suspect some people might have tried to confuse the saying we should disrupt law and order. Around 12 protesters sustained injuries in the lathi charge and are now under treatment at Gomati district hospital," Chakraborty said.



The local administration has issued restrictions under section 144 in the area till Friday morning. Later on, Thursday, 13 organizations held a massive protest rally at Agartala and submitted a deputation to the Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner's office, demanding punishment for those involved in attacks on minorities in Bangladesh.

Film Festival Cancelled

Meanwhile, the second Bangladesh Film Festival, scheduled to start in Agartala on October 22, was cancelled. Speaking to reporters, Assistant Bangladesh High Commissioner at Agartala, Md. Jobayed Hosen said the three-day film festival was scheduled from October 21 to 23 as a joint initiative Assistant High Commissioner's office at Agartala and Bangladesh Information and Cultural Affairs Ministry.



"We had finalized everything; almost all the preparations were done. In the meanwhile, incidents of intolerance occurred in Bangladesh, generating some reactions in this state. We considered the feedback we received and have decided to cancel the film festival as of now. It will be held as per convenience, but we can't say at what stage that going to happen," the Bangladeshi Diplomat said.

Attack on TMC

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev's car was vandalized by some people in Tripura today. When the attack happened, Ms. Dev was with the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) employees, a political public relations and consultancy firm. Political strategist Prashant Kishor and I-PAC had worked with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's party for the West Bengal assembly election earlier this year as reported by NDTV.



Visuals show a blue SUV with the Trinamool Congress's election symbol and loudspeakers on the roof dented with multiple hits. Ms. Dev, overseeing the Trinamool Congress's activities in Tripura, alleged the BJP was behind the attack.

