Manipur Introduces Award For Civil Servants To Promote 'Good Governance'

The N Biren Singh-led Manipur government, on Sunday, November 8, launched the "Scheme for Chief Minister's Award for Good Governance" in an attempt to identify and reward innovative and extraordinary work carried out by the government officials that promote good governance.

An initiative aimed to boost the morale and encourage to bring a change in the grassroots level, it will reward the government officers whose qualitative and quantitative outcomes pertaining to performance and projects are of a very high order and which have benefitted a large number of citizens and stakeholders.

According to The New Indian Express, the award will be presented every year to an individual or a team to the administrative secretaries, deputy commissioners, heads of department, heads of engineering departments (CEs or equivalent) and to any official or department.

To stand eligible for the award (including a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh for the individual category and Rs 2 lakh for group category), there should be the successful completion of a challenging task/project or major systemic improvement which would have resulted in significant benefits to the public or reduction in time and costs, including outstanding implementation of central- and state-sponsor schemes.

Reports also highlighted that the award will usually be presented on Statehood Day, Republic Day or Independent Day every year or as per time and day decided by the Chief Minister.

Also Read: Vogue Features Kerala's Coronavirus Slayer KK Shailaja On 'Women Of The Year 2020'