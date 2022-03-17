Boost For Northeast Indian Railways As Manipur Receives First Passenger Train Engine

The Northeast Railways has strengthened its connectivity, as the newly-constructed Khongsang railway station in Manipur's Noney district receives the first passenger train engine. The engine is part of a trial run for the first passenger train. Earlier in January, the district had received the goods train.

Residents Welcome The Initiative

Railway's chief engineer Sandeep Sharma and other officials accompanied the engine from Jiribam via Rani Gaidinliu (Kaimai) and Thingou railway stations to reach Khongshang within a distance of 62 km, Hindustan Times reported.

The moment was precious for the town residents and evident from their extraordinary celebrations. Women of the Rongmei tribe performed their traditional dance to welcome the engine.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh shared a video of a function held at the railway station and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to improve the state's connectivity. The move will also boost the economy of the state, Singh added.

In yet another milestone, happy to share that an engine has reached Khongsang Railway Station today



Under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, the impetus given to improve connectivity in Manipur will immensely boost the economy of the State@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/sgQfHD4aq4 — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) March 14, 2022

Project Details

The Imphal-Jiribam railway line is about 111-km long and constructed at an estimated cost of about ₹14,322 crores. The construction will be completed by December 2023. The new line will have 11 stations to cover five districts. This will ease the lives of people and boost tourism in the state. The Centre is putting special thrust to improve rail connectivity in the neglected region.

Reportedly, the world's highest bridge pier is also being constructed near Khumji in Noney as part of the project.

Also Read: Himachal Pradesh Soon To Become India's First Green State; World Bank In Partnership