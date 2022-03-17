All section
Boost For Northeast Indian Railways As Manipur Receives First Passenger Train Engine

Credits: Hindustan Times, Facebook (N. Biren Singh)

Northeast India
The Logical Indian Crew

Boost For Northeast Indian Railways As Manipur Receives First Passenger Train Engine

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

23,  17 March 2022 9:33 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

The moment was precious for the town residents and evident from their extraordinary celebrations. Women of the Rongmei tribe performed their traditional dance to welcome the engine.

The Northeast Railways has strengthened its connectivity, as the newly-constructed Khongsang railway station in Manipur's Noney district receives the first passenger train engine. The engine is part of a trial run for the first passenger train. Earlier in January, the district had received the goods train.

Residents Welcome The Initiative

Railway's chief engineer Sandeep Sharma and other officials accompanied the engine from Jiribam via Rani Gaidinliu (Kaimai) and Thingou railway stations to reach Khongshang within a distance of 62 km, Hindustan Times reported.

The moment was precious for the town residents and evident from their extraordinary celebrations. Women of the Rongmei tribe performed their traditional dance to welcome the engine.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh shared a video of a function held at the railway station and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to improve the state's connectivity. The move will also boost the economy of the state, Singh added.

Project Details

The Imphal-Jiribam railway line is about 111-km long and constructed at an estimated cost of about ₹14,322 crores. The construction will be completed by December 2023. The new line will have 11 stations to cover five districts. This will ease the lives of people and boost tourism in the state. The Centre is putting special thrust to improve rail connectivity in the neglected region.

Reportedly, the world's highest bridge pier is also being constructed near Khumji in Noney as part of the project.

Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
Northeast Indian Railways 
Manipur 
Passenger Train Engine 
Khongsang 

