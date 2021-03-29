Nagaland Marksheet Scam: Three Arrested For Manufacturing Fake Educational Certificates, Duping Several Institutes

The Nagaland Police on Thursday, March 25, arrested three people in a massive mark sheet scam.

The accused were arrested from different locations of Assam after the state's Crime Investigation Department (CID) busted the well-organised racket of manufacturing fake mark sheets and educational certificates after a month of surveillance.

According to the East Mojo report, several IT professionals based in Guwahati were involved in the crime. They created fake High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC).

Running under the name 'Career Today Nagaland' and 'Edumart Naga', the members impersonated themselves to be Directors and Executives of the false institutes.

The gang persuaded institutes across the country with false promises of providing student admission in colleges. They submitted fabricated documents on the pretext of travelling and logistic requirements and withdrew massive amounts of money from these institutes.

The racket was first reported to the police by the Chairman of Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE), alleging that mark sheets and educational certificates received from technical institutes of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka were found to be fake.

The arrested have been identified as Mohbubur Rashid Choudhary aka Manoj Das, Jinna Razzakul Alom aka Mitul Alom and Rahul Sen aka Rajat Yadav. The three were arrested from different locations in Assam. They are presently in police custody.

The CID team conducted the operation for a month, along with Cyber Cell PHQ and Cyber Forensic Lab. Several raids were also conducted in Guwahati's Beltola and Krokrajhar. Further investigation on the matter is underway.

