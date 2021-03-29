Bangladesh: At Least 10 Killed In Protests Against PM Modi's Visit, Protesters Attack Trains, Temples

At least 10 people were killed and dozens suffered injuries on Sunday, March 28, as protests continued against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh as part of celebrations for the country's 50th anniversary, Reuters reported.

PM Modi was on a two-day visit to Bangladesh between March 26 and March 27. PM Modi arrived in Dhaka on Friday and left on Saturday after gifting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina nearly 12 lakh COVID-19 vaccine shots.

Bangladesh's security forces opened fire and used tear gas to disperse thousands of protestors who were protesting against PM Modi's visit. At least one man was shot in Sanarpara in Narayanganj district after thousands of protestors had blocked a major highway.

In the past few weeks, protestors in Bangladesh had urged PM Modi not to visit the country and criticised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for inviting him. At least four people were killed on Friday when clashes broke out between the protestors and security forces in three cities – Dhaka, Brahmanbaria and Chittagong.

Hefazat-e-Islam, an Islamist group, led the protests accusing PM Modi of discriminating against Muslims in India.

The group had also announced a countrywide general strike on Sunday, to protest against Friday's events, in which its members were accused of attacking government structures.

On Sunday, activists of the Islamic group attacked a train in Brahmanbaria. The incident led to at least 10 people suffering injuries.

Hefazat members allegedly ransacked Brahmanbaria's biggest temple, Sree Sree Anandamayee Kali Mandir, where they broke idols, and looted the temple's donation box, The Daily Star reported.

"We were performing prayers for Dol Purnima when 200-300 armed men broke the temple gate and barged into our ceremony," Ashis Paul, president of Anandamayee Kalibari Temple Festival Celebration Committee, which runs the temple said.

"We tried to protect the idol of goddess Kali, but they shoved us aside and vandalised the idol," he added.

Protestors allegedly also set two buses on fire in Rajshahi, while some clashed with the police and pelted stones at them.

Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said that the government will take strict action to "prevent all kinds of anarchy and secure people's lives and properties."



Kamal also said that some rowdy people, spurred on by religious fanaticism, destroyed public properties in Chittagong, Brahmanbaria and other parts of the country.



