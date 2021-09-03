All section
Manipur Goes Smart With Electronic Inner Line Permit Facility

Image Credit: Economic Times

Northeast India
Manipur Goes Smart With Electronic Inner Line Permit Facility

Manipur,  3 Sep 2021 11:18 AM GMT

Chief Minister N Biren Singh launched electronic Inner Line Permit (ILP) counters from the state capital of Imphal. Besides Imphal, two more counters at Jiribam and Mao have been inaugurated.

On Thursday, September 3, the Manipur government launched an electronic Inner Line permit (ILP) facility. Chief Minister N Biren Singh launched electronic Inner Line Permit (ILP) counters from the state capital of Imphal. Besides Imphal, two more counters at Jiribam and Mao have been inaugurated.


How To Obtain The Permit?

A person from outside the State can apply online for Inner Line Permit by logging in to manipurilponline.mn.gov.in and get the permit from issuing centres at Imphal Airport, Mao Gate, Jiribam Railway Station and Jiribam ILP exit xounter after proper verification onsite.

"The e-ILP tracking system had been developed to mend the loopholes in the procedures adopted to issue the permit and its tracking system," said the chief minister. Singh added that the system would help in checking if a person, who had entered the state with permit, had left or was still staying even after the expiration of the permit.

The CM pointed out that in several instances visitors stayed beyond their permit duration without renewing it. The new system, he added, would enable mobile tracking of defaulters and taking necessary action.

What Is ILP?

In simple terms, it is an official travel document that allows Indian citizens to stay in an area under the ILP system. Inner Line separates the tribal-populated hill areas in the Northeast from the plains. To enter and stay for any period in these areas, Indian citizens from other areas need an Inner Line Permit (ILP). The states where such a permit is required are Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram. Manipur is the latest addition to the list.

The concept dates back to the colonial area. Under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation Act, 1873, the British framed rules restricting the entry and regulating the stay of outsiders in designated areas. This was done to protect the Crown's own commercial interests by preventing "British subjects" (Indians) from trading within these regions. In 1950, the Indian government replaced "British subjects" with "Citizen of India". This was to address concerns about protecting the interests of the indigenous people from outsiders belonging to other Indian states.

Also Read: Bihar's Well-Known Tourist Hotspot Valmiki Nagar To Boost Eco-Tourism

Manipur 
Inner Line Permit 
N Biren Singh 

