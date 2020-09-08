Northeast India

Assam: Kaziranga National Park Gets 3,000 Hectares Additional Land To Reduce Human-Wildlife Conflict

In the last few months, Kaziranga National Park has been hit by massive flooding which devastated the wildlife, posing threats to the existence of endangered species.

In a move to ensure better wildlife conservation, the Assam government on Thursday, September 3 approved the addition of over 3,000 hectares of land to the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR).

The Sarbananda Sonowal-led government approved the 7th, 8th and 9th additions to the park and will include areas which will be free from encroachment and will include suitable wildlife habitat at the riverine islands.


"It is a move to consolidate the wildlife areas anticipating better wildlife conservation and reduction in human-wildlife negative interactions in future," said a release issued by forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya's office, reported Hindustan Times.

According to reports, this includes 176 hectares of Nagaon district in the 7th addition around Deosur, Palkhowa and Deosur Hill PRF (Proposed Reserve Forest), 307 hectares in the eighth addition from Banderdubi of Nagaon district, and 2570 hectares in the ninth addition from Mokua Shapiro of Sonitpur District. The ninth addition falls under the Biswanath Wildlife Division.

In the last few months, Kaziranga National Park has been hit by massive flooding which devastated the wildlife, posing threats to the existence of endangered species. It is the biggest habitat of endangered one-horned rhinos in the world. The park has around 2,400 rhinos and 121 tigers.

