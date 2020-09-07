Uttar Pradesh: Former MLA Beaten, Lynched To Death Over Land Dispute, Claims Son

Nirvendra Kumar Mishra, a three-time MLA from Palia Kalan, was allegedly thrashed and lynched to death over a land dispute on September 6 in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri.

The attackers came armed with lathis and soon a violent ruckus broke out near Trikolia bus stand. The attackers and also thrashed the former Samajwadi Party MLA's son Sanjeev. Mishra, also known as Munna, succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

"There was a minor skirmish over a land dispute and situation escalated, during which he got injured and was taken to hospital where he was declared brought dead," Superintendent of Police (SP) said.

Lakshmi Singh IG range Lucknow said, "A person Kishore Kumar Gupta took possession of his land. The former MLA was present and he protested against that. During the protest, the former MLA fell down. In the injured state he was brought to CHC hospital in Palia where he was declared dead. As per eyewitnesses, there was no injury on his body. The cause of death will be known after post mortem."

The police statement said the cause of Mishra's death was his injuries due to the fall.

The IG further added, "Legal action was taken against the late MLA and his son In the past over the land dispute."

Soon after his death, locals staged a protest at Sampoornagar Police Station.

Several reactions poured in from the political fraternity after reports of the former MLA's death surfaced. Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee President Ajay Kumar Lallu said that the security system keeps deteriorating in the state under the Yogi Adityanath government.

UP MLA Om Prakash Rajbhar said that the UP government has surrendered itself to criminals and no such day passes where a murder is not committed in the state.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh took to social media to share a video of Mishra's son.

सुनिये पूर्व विधायक निर्वेन्द्र मिश्रा जी के बेटे का दर्द "पहले पिता को पीट-पीट कर मार डाला फिर हत्यारों को छुड़ाने के लिये पुलिस वाले घर पर आए मेरी माँ को भी मारा पीटा और हत्त्यारो को छुड़ाकर ले गये पुलिस की मौजूदगी में हुई पिता की हत्त्या" ये है योगीराज में जंगलराज। pic.twitter.com/K3qzhJRPWf — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) September 6, 2020



