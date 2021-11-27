In A First, Drone Delivers Medicine To Remote Village In Meghalaya

In a first, a drone was deployed successfully to deliver medicines to a remote primary healthcare in Meghalaya's West Khasi Hills district, 25km away from district headquarters. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma virtually launched the project effectively and took to Twitter to inform about the same.





Drone technology can change the future of healthcare. Today we launched a pilot of India's 1st Medicine Delivery via Hybrid e-VTOL drone in #Meghalaya from Nongstoin to Maweit PHC covering a distance of 25 Kms in less than 25 mins@narendramodi @mansukhmandviya @JM_Scindia pic.twitter.com/XbWPLAqGa5 — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) November 26, 2021

A Boon For People Living In Remote Areas



According to The Shillong Times, the joint intervention comes as a succour to the people living in remote areas of West Khasi Hills, who do not have access to immediate medical facilities.

Two routes for the demonstration were earmarked in West Khasi Hills after consultations with the National Health Mission officials. The project will ensure deliveries to PHCs in Maweit, Markasa and Kynshi from Nongstoin Civil Hospital, which will act as the central hub.

Founder and CEO of TechEagle, Vikram Singh Meena, told Deccan Herald, "Aerial routes are the best possible ways to access hard-to-reach places in hilly terrains of the Northeast. Today, we are proud of the fact that TechEagle's made in India Hybrid e-VTOL is solving grassroots problems faced by citizens living in a remote area. We have reduced delivery time from four hours to 25 minutes. e-VTOL drone technology is going to leave a huge impact to enable better healthcare in the remotest parts of the world."

In September for the first time in India, a drone carrying a box weighing 12 kg delivered medicines and 20 vials of vaccines over six kilometres in five minutes in Vikarabad district of Telangana.



Also Read : Bengaluru best in India for decent jobs and economic growth

