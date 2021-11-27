All section
In A First, Drone Delivers Medicine To Remote Village In Meghalaya

Image Credit: Pixabay

Northeast India
In A First, Drone Delivers Medicine To Remote Village In Meghalaya

She is a Journalism graduate from Delhi University, She has previously worked as a voice over artist for various cuisines and clothing brands. She is specialised in content writing, hosting anchoring and voice over.

Meghalaya,  27 Nov 2021 11:40 AM GMT

A drone was deployed successfully to deliver medicines to a remote primary healthcare in Meghalaya's West Khasi Hills district, 25km away from district headquarters.

In a first, a drone was deployed successfully to deliver medicines to a remote primary healthcare in Meghalaya's West Khasi Hills district, 25km away from district headquarters. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma virtually launched the project effectively and took to Twitter to inform about the same.


A Boon For People Living In Remote Areas

According to The Shillong Times, the joint intervention comes as a succour to the people living in remote areas of West Khasi Hills, who do not have access to immediate medical facilities.

Two routes for the demonstration were earmarked in West Khasi Hills after consultations with the National Health Mission officials. The project will ensure deliveries to PHCs in Maweit, Markasa and Kynshi from Nongstoin Civil Hospital, which will act as the central hub.

Founder and CEO of TechEagle, Vikram Singh Meena, told Deccan Herald, "Aerial routes are the best possible ways to access hard-to-reach places in hilly terrains of the Northeast. Today, we are proud of the fact that TechEagle's made in India Hybrid e-VTOL is solving grassroots problems faced by citizens living in a remote area. We have reduced delivery time from four hours to 25 minutes. e-VTOL drone technology is going to leave a huge impact to enable better healthcare in the remotest parts of the world."

In September for the first time in India, a drone carrying a box weighing 12 kg delivered medicines and 20 vials of vaccines over six kilometres in five minutes in Vikarabad district of Telangana.

