Assam To Create New Department For Indigenous Faith And Culture

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the department will work to protect and preserve the unique cultures, languages and beliefs of the indigenous people.

Assam   |   11 July 2021 11:00 AM GMT
Assam To Create New Department For Indigenous Faith And Culture

The Assam government has decided to create an independent department for the preservation and promotion of indigenous faith and culture. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the new department would not be tagged with other departments such as Culture, or Welfare of Plain Tribes and Backward classes.

'Substantial Allocation Is Required'

"Assam has many tribes with their unique customs and religious beliefs. We have decided to preserve their culture and faith with institutional support through this new department," said Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Highlighting the role that the department will be playing, the chief minister added that it will work to protect and preserve their unique cultures, languages and beliefs.

"Since it's a new department and will require a lot of work, the cabinet has requested the finance minister to allot a substantial sum in the next budget for it," he said.

Sarma also added that the new department will work independently and focus specifically on issues relating to faith, language and culture of the indigenous communities. The state has eight major scheduled tribes (ST) besides many other smaller groups and sub-groups. A proposal to grant ST status to six more communities in the state is pending with the Central government for approval.

However, Assam is not the first northeastern state to come up with such a department. In 2016, Arunachal Pradesh had formed the Department of Indigenous Affairs five years ago to insulate the indigenous faiths that might be threatened by conversion.

