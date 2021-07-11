'Meri Saheli' Team Comes To The Rescue Of Woman In Delivering Baby Inside Train

A woman passenger gave birth to a baby boy in a train at Bhubaneswar railway station in Odisha with the help of 'Meri Saheli' team members of Indian Railways on Saturday.

The 20-year-old woman Ayesha Khatun travelled along with her mother-in-law from Howrah to Yesvantpur when she started having labour pain. Soon after, the 'Meri Saheli' team hurried to the train's coach and promptly attended to the woman as soon as the train arrived on platform no 5 of Bhubaneswar railway station.

Successful Delivery

The team then helped in isolating the lady passenger and rendered assistance in delivering the baby. Later, Ayesha and her newborn were shifted to Capital Hospital in the city, where their condition was stated to be stable.



"The train arrived at 4.44 pm and Meri Saheli team was already present at the platform. The woman delivered the child at 4.55 pm inside the train's coach," Railway Protection Force (RPF) IIC K Sethi told The New Indian Express.

'Meri Saheli' Initiative

The 'Meri Saheli' initiative was launched by the Indian Railways last year in September to provide safety and security to women passengers travelling by trains across all zones. Under the initiative, women passengers, especially those travelling alone, are briefed about all precautions to be taken during the journey and asked to dial 182 if they face any problem in the coach. A team of lady officers and her staff has to visit all passenger coaches, including ladies coaches, to identify women passengers.

