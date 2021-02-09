Assam: Three Youths Create Desi Version Of 'Tiktok' To Share, Create Video

A trio from Assam has come up with an app called 'TipTeapi', which they expect would be India's answer to the globally renowned Chinese app TikTok.

The app is developed by Saswati Kotoky, Amarjyoti Gautam, and Himanga Madhukalya of Dibrugarh. All the three are MCA PD degree holders from Jorhat Engineering College.

TipTeapi will be available for users in India and a few other countries on Google Play Store for free, The Hindu reported.

The app was launched on Saturday, February 6, at the Jorhat Press Club. Saswati, who is in charge of sales, marketing, HR and legal, said they are aiming at providing a platform for people to showcase their talents in various categories like fun, cooking, drama, music, art, science and education.

There are 12 categories in the app, where users can upload their own videos which could be viewed by others. One can make friends, follow, like and share videos, just like TikTok.

Saswati also mentioned that the app is safe and secure having privacy protection. Regarding any objectionable material getting uploaded, Saswati said that if any such content is noticed by them or reported by any user or viewer, they would look into it and block the video if required.

Upon asking what led them to come up with the app, chief product engineer Amarjyoti said that after obtaining the PG degrees in 2019, the trio decided to do something else on their own, rather than look for jobs. He said with COVID-19 pandemic paralysing the normal life and economic activities, they went ahead to create an app for entertainment and other usages.

Database and service engineer Himanga said they sought help from an alumnus of a JEC, based in the US, who provided ₹10 lakh funding to set up the start-up. The group took six months to make the app. The pages containing information about the app have been created on Facebook and Instagram for promotion purposes, they said.