Losing Loved Ones In Accident Triggers Family Members To Design Road Safety App

After losing their loved ones in Hubballi-Dharwad bypass road accident last month, the family members of the victims decided to work on a road safety mobile application to stop accidents.

In the road accident that took place on January 15 at the Hubballi-Dharwad bypass road in North Karnataka, over 12 people including 10 women, most of whom were doctors, were killed and six others were injured. They were heading to Goa from Davangere when their minibus collided with a truck.

Dr GT Ravikumar, who lost his wife in the accident, told The Logical Indian that he used to have discussions with his wife about road safety and ways to create awareness whenever the couple encountered road accident cases in their doctor-careers.

"Our idea is to connect our road safety software with the Google maps, where the people who travel by roads get frequent alerts about accident zones, narrow roads, dangerous curves etc with the help of an app. We are in talks with Google map and Apple map and will collaborate soon for the same. We are also in talks with traffic police and will seek their help too," said Ravikumar.

"The alerts about the upcoming danger zones keep popping up in their mobile phones until they acknowledge and reply in the app. The alerts include the data on the number of accidents that occurred in that particular zone, safety measures to be taken and so on," he added.

The family members of the victims are collaborating with software engineers, businessmen and other helpful friends of theirs to carry out this project. The application will be provided for users at free of cost. The app is also expected to serve users from across the country.

He also said that the government should look into widening the bypass road where the accident took place. Ravikumar further asked, "How can the authorities and elected representatives keep quiet despite knowing about the daily occurring accidents in the road which is always busy?"

He also mentioned that such an idea to create the app planned by them will pay a tribute to the resting souls.

