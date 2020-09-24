Northeast India

Assam: Door-To-Door COVID-19 Awareness Campaign Starts Amid Surging Cases

The awareness campaign, “Jono Jagaron” has been launched in every district with special focus on the vulnerable section including the elderly, people with comorbidities, children below the age of 10 and pregnant women.

The Logical Indian Crew
Assam   |   24 Sep 2020 1:47 PM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Assam: Door-To-Door COVID-19 Awareness Campaign Starts Amid Surging Cases

Image Credits:SentinelAssam

The Sarbananda Sonowal-led Assam government on Wednesday, September 23 launched a massive campaign across the state to spread awareness on the novel coronavirus.

The campaign, "Jono Jagaron" has been launched in every district with special focus on the vulnerable section including the elderly, people with comorbidities, children below the age of 10 and pregnant women.

According to the reports, the state government would rope-in the faith leaders and religious institutions for the campaign to ensure it reaches the masses. The awareness drive also aims to reach out to the population which have may have been overlooked previously, emphasising on ramping up voluntary 'testing' and adherence to the COVID-19 protocol.

The state government is also reportedly planning to carry out more than two lakh tests in three days starting from September 28.

Reports suggest that awareness activities will extend from distributing leaflets to making public aware of the precautions to be taken. Village-level health care including the ASHA workers will play an important role during the programme.

Principal Secretary (Health) Samir Sinha has stated that he is hopeful that the awareness campaign will result in a sharp increase in voluntary testing, followed by adhering to safety protocols at home, workplace, markets and social institutions.

Assam has reported over 1.61 lakh positive cases and over 600 fatalities due to coronavirus until now.

Also Read: Kerala: 18-Yr-Old Develops 'Smart Helmet' To Reduce Traffic Accidents

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Vijay S Hegde

Vijay S Hegde

Trainee Creative Producer

"I am a creative, artistic and ambitious designer, with a talent for thinking outside the box and coming up with innovative ideas and designs. I graduated with a 1st Class honors degree in Video Editing from MAYA ACADEMY OF ADVANCED CINEMATICS"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian