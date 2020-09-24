Assam: Door-To-Door COVID-19 Awareness Campaign Starts Amid Surging Cases

The Sarbananda Sonowal-led Assam government on Wednesday, September 23 launched a massive campaign across the state to spread awareness on the novel coronavirus.

The campaign, "Jono Jagaron" has been launched in every district with special focus on the vulnerable section including the elderly, people with comorbidities, children below the age of 10 and pregnant women.

#JanaJagaran



A unique initiative by Health Dept. & #NHMAssam with the aim to create mass awareness on:

- Home Isolation Protocols

- COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviours

- Going for COVID-19 tests



ASHA's will do door to door visit in all the Households.

According to the reports, the state government would rope-in the faith leaders and religious institutions for the campaign to ensure it reaches the masses. The awareness drive also aims to reach out to the population which have may have been overlooked previously, emphasising on ramping up voluntary 'testing' and adherence to the COVID-19 protocol.



The state government is also reportedly planning to carry out more than two lakh tests in three days starting from September 28.



Reports suggest that awareness activities will extend from distributing leaflets to making public aware of the precautions to be taken. Village-level health care including the ASHA workers will play an important role during the programme.



Principal Secretary (Health) Samir Sinha has stated that he is hopeful that the awareness campaign will result in a sharp increase in voluntary testing, followed by adhering to safety protocols at home, workplace, markets and social institutions.

Assam has reported over 1.61 lakh positive cases and over 600 fatalities due to coronavirus until now.



