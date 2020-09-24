Kerala: 18-Yr-Old Develops 'Smart Helmet' To Reduce Traffic Accidents

In a bid to tackle negligent and helmetless driving, one of the major reasons behind road fatalities, an 18-year-old in Kerala has come up with a unique helmet which can determine if the rider is under influence, reported The New Indian Express.

Hailing from Mattancherry, Adon Joy designed a 'smart helmet' consisting of sensors that are connected to the two-wheeler via a mobile application. Without the helmet, the vehicle cannot be started.

While Joy has been working on the technology for two years, his helmet became popular recently after videos of his innovation went viral on social media.

Joy has developed a GPS-based mobile app - 'My Scooty app' - which remotely controls the two-wheeler without a key. Furthermore, by sending an SMS, the app also helps to start or stop the vehicle. It also helps in tracking and controlling the vehicle in case of a theft.

The alcohol-detecting facility is linked to the bike's kickstart mechanism, thus preventing a drunk person from driving the vehicle.

"The buzzer inside the helmet beeps on detecting the presence of alcohol and the switches turn on only when the rider wears the helmet and tightens the straps," Joy was quoted as saying by the media.

In addition, the smart helmet, which costs ₹5,000, also has features such as an accident-detection facility through which the alert system enables to send messages seeking help via SMS to the family members in just 30 seconds.