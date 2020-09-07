Northeast India

Assam: Doctor-Turned-Cop Leads Fight Against Coronavirus, Runs COVID-19 Care Centre

Amid the surging COVID-19 cases, Barpeta Superintendent of Police (SP) Robin Kumar is performing the duties of both a police officer and a doctor.

The Logical Indian Crew
Assam   |   7 Sep 2020 4:48 AM GMT
Writer : Reethu Ravi | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
Image Credits: NDTV

While donning his khaki uniform, Barpeta Superintendent of Police (SP) Robin Kumar has been treating COVID-19 patients in the district, all thanks to his medical background.

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the district, Kumar, a 2013 batch IPS officer, is performing the duties of both a police officer and a doctor. Being a specialist in medicine (MBBS, MD) has helped the cop provide treatment to the needy during the current medical emergency.

Along with heading the district's police department, currently, Kumar is also running a 50-bedded COVID care centre with four ICUs in Barpeta Police Reserve for police personnel and their families. The centre also has 32 general beds and 14 after care beds. He is also planning to hold health camps for women and elderly people.

"I find myself fortune to dedicate myself in both the roles of district police chief and a doctor. It gives me immense satisfaction," Kumar told PTI.

Furthermore, Kumar has also conducted a health camp for the police personnel who are 50 years or above in Barpeta.

"When the pandemic struck, I took permission of Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta to open a COVID care centre for the police personnel in Barpeta. Now, we are running the centre smoothly," the SP said.

A native of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, Kumar first organised a health check-up camp a few years ago at Tezpur during his previous posting in Sonitpur district, after joining Assam Police.

Praising the SP, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, "An Assam Police warrior in the truest sense. Great gesture of service to humanity by Barpeta SP Dr Robin Kumar, utilising his skills to help doctors and healthcare workers in the fight against COVID-19."

Meanwhile, the IPS Association tweeted, "First Line Of Defence! Dr. Robin Kumar, SP, @Barpeta_Police, set an example by leading from the front. In the nation's fight against coronavirus, Dr. Kumar, MD (Medicine), personally convened a health camp."

It was when Kumar contracted dengue in 2011 while he was working at Delhi's GTB hospital that he developed interest in going into the policy-making side of the governance.

"As a doctor, we are one part of the picture, that is curative. What about the prevention? As a civil servant I am performing both the roles," he said.

