Assam: Journalists, Home Guards Succumbing To COVID-19 To Get Rs 50 Lakh Insurance Cover

The Assam government on Thursday announced insurance cover for journalists, home guards and casual employees who succumb to COVID-19 while performing their duty.

The decision came following a meeting with the council of ministers where Chief Minister Sarbanda Sonowal approved the proposal.



CM Shri @sarbanandsonwal chaired a meeting of the Assam Council of Ministers (CoM) at AASC, Guwahati where several important decisions were taken.



➡️ Assam Skill University Bill passed. The University will be set up in 100 bigha land in Mangaldoi, costing around ₹900 crore. pic.twitter.com/RX5FDU1T7M — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) August 27, 2020

Other major decisions taken by the cabinet included increasing the upper age limit for state government jobs for Group-III and Group IV by two years to 40 years, reported Outlook.



The Assam Skill Development University Bill was also approved for setting up the Skill University in Mangaldoi at an estimated cost of ₹900 crore during the meet.

The cabinet, along with this also cleared the Assam Heritage Protection and Preservation Bill, which was proposed to take a grant of ₹116 crore from National Bank For Agriculture And Rural Development (NABARD) for completion of the Dhansiri Irrigation Project.

The government also cleared the Orunodoi Scheme for providing financial assistance to families with less than ₹2 lakh annual income.

