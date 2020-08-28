Good Governance

Assam: Journalists, Home Guards Succumbing To COVID-19 To Get Rs 50 Lakh Insurance Cover

In a meeting with the council of ministers, Chief Minister Sarbanda Sonowal confirmed the proposal of insurance cover for journalists, home guards and casual employees who succumb to COVID-19 while performing their duty.

The Logical Indian Crew
Assam   |   28 Aug 2020 9:57 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-08-28T15:31:34+05:30
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Credits: Newsclick

The Assam government on Thursday announced insurance cover for journalists, home guards and casual employees who succumb to COVID-19 while performing their duty.

The decision came following a meeting with the council of ministers where Chief Minister Sarbanda Sonowal approved the proposal.

Other major decisions taken by the cabinet included increasing the upper age limit for state government jobs for Group-III and Group IV by two years to 40 years, reported Outlook.

The Assam Skill Development University Bill was also approved for setting up the Skill University in Mangaldoi at an estimated cost of ₹900 crore during the meet.

The cabinet, along with this also cleared the Assam Heritage Protection and Preservation Bill, which was proposed to take a grant of ₹116 crore from National Bank For Agriculture And Rural Development (NABARD) for completion of the Dhansiri Irrigation Project.

The government also cleared the Orunodoi Scheme for providing financial assistance to families with less than ₹2 lakh annual income.

Also Read: "One WhatsApp Message And Damage Done": Information Minister Calls For Self Regulation On Social Media

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

I'm media enthusiast, a realist who is learning to adjust the sails of media and keeping nothing off limits from work. I like to write and debate the way it matters.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

