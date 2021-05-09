Rupsi airport in Dhubri, which had been dysfunctional since 1984, became operational on Saturday, May 9, with the landing of a commercial flight of the Flybig airline.

After the arrival of the aircraft from Guwahati, it accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. Now, the airline will operate flights on the Guwahati-Rupsi-Kolkata route four days a week- Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. Regular flight services have been launched under the RCS-UDAN programme. The airport officials described the day as "historic".

"It is a historic moment for all of us living in Western Assam. I hope the service is sustained for the benefit of people," said local MLA, Nizanur Rahman, as reported by The New Indian Express.

This airstrip was redeveloped by the Airports Authority of India at a cost of Rs 70 crore for the operation ATR-72 type of aircraft. In addition to this, the work also involved rebuilding the 3500-square metre terminal.

In 2019, then Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had laid down the foundation stone for the project's redevelopment. The airport covers an area of 337 acres.

The airport is located near Gauripur, about 15 km from district headquarters Dhubri and will benefit the travellers of western Assam districts, particularly Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Chirang and Bongaigaon. It was built by the British during the World War II to supply arms, manpower and ammunition to the Allied forces. Apart from this, the US Air Force had used it in the China-Burma-India theatre.

Vayudoot, the regional airline, operated in the 1980s but later withdrew its services in 1984. Later, the state government tried to make some unsuccessful attempts to revive it with the joint initiative of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the North Eastern Council.

