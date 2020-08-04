Arunachal Pradesh's Remote Border Town Vijaynagar Gets Mobile Connectivity

Vijaynagar, the easternmost and remotest tehsil of Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district got access to mobile connectivity after Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) launched its 2G services through satellite network in the area on Saturday, August 1.

A cluster of 16 villages along the India-Myanmar border, reportedly takes around six to eight days to reach on foot making way through dense forests from the nearest town, Miao, which is around 157 km away.

"Erecting the mobile tower in the area was not at all an easy task," said BSNL sub-divisional engineer (SDE) Karma Tsering through a press release.

He also mentioned that the state government and the Indian Air Force played an important role in extending the service. All the required assistance and logistic support to transport the mobile and satellite equipment were provided with, even amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Describing the ardours process, Tsering said that the BSNL staff had to stay in Jorhat for almost a month to airlift the necessary equipment to Vijaynagar.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to social media to congratulate the people of Vijaynagar on the development.

Vijaynagar is a beautiful place in #Arunachal. I am delighted to know that this remote border town near Indo-Myanmar border is now connected with mobile connectivity. I thank @BSNLCorporate & local administration for their hard work in providing mobile services in remote areas. https://t.co/TAz4JuMRAZ — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) August 3, 2020

Spread across 8,000 square kilometres and with a population of around 4,400 people, Vijaynagar, with no mobile and internet connectivity, rough terrain and people depending on the military helicopter for essential requirements has practically remained under lockdown for a long time now.

