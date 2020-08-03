Mission Ayodhya Complete, Will Reclaim Kashi And Mathura Temples Next: BJP Leader Vinay Katiyar

After the completion of temple construction in Ayodhya, the mobilization for temple-building at Kashi and Mathura will gain momentum, said BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh Vinay Katiyar.

Katiyar, among the BJP stalwarts, has been an active member of the Ram Mandir movement. Speaking to the news agency Outlook, Katiyar said that the temple constructions at Kashi and Mathura are very much a part of the party's agenda, and will soon be planning on ways to start the constructions.

He further said that the Ayodhya construction shouldn't be the primary focus anymore as the foundations for it have already been laid, instead, all should focus on mobilising constructions at Kashi and Mathura.

Recalling the Ram Mandir movement, Katiyar said, "Initially only a few people were involved, but gradually sants joined the movement. Rath yatras held by the sants, bricks collected for the Ram temple led to the culmination of Hindu awakening which is seen today."

"Our demand was to get back the three sites Kashi, Mathura, and Ayodhya. Taking back the disputed sites of Kashi Vishwanath temple and Krishna Janmabhoomi temple at Mathura have always been our main proposals. Now that our Ayodhya mission is fulfilled, Kashi and Mathura will happen," the media quoted.

"Let it be protected. But the mosques need to be removed. Let us wait and watch what will happen. The Ram Janmabhoomi agitation was led by the BJP. Now that Ayodhya is accomplished, the other two temples are on my radar now," Katiyar when asked questions on Gyanvapi Mosque and Shahi Idgah in Kashi and Mathura that are protected under the 'Place of Worship' Act in 1991.

Katiyar also confirmed discussions and meetings that have taken place in this regard with other party leaders.

