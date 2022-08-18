The controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was passed in the parliament of India during the winter session on December 11, 2019. Following this, a massive demonstration was seen across the country demanding to withdraw the amendment act.



After nearly two years, the protest again erupted, but this time from the Northeast region as several student organisations have taken the lead. The North East Students' Organisation (NESO) held a protest against the CAA across the region.

While All Assam Students Union (AASU) organised a meeting to initiate the protest again, the police officials prevented any demonstrations from being carried out by the AASU on Wednesday. Assam first saw the Anti-CAA protest in 2019 when the bill was passed in the parliament, and it continued until the initial months of 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.

Why Is CAA Protest Back?

The indigenous groups of the Northeast region believe that- the CAA, which seeks to grant citizenship to members of communities including Jains, Sikhs, Parsis, Buddhists, and Hindus who entered the country from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan before December 31, 2014, will lead to an influx of migrants who are illegal from Bangladesh.

The president of NESO, an umbrella body of students' organisations in the Northeast, Samuel Jyrwa, said, "We have been firm in our stand that the CAA is against the interests of Assam and other states in the region. But despite our earlier protests, the Centre went ahead and enacted the legislation," reported Hindustan Times.

He added that in the coming times, the students' organisations would organise a non-violent demonstration in the region of Northeast against the CAA and other prevalent issues of illegal immigrants, implementation of the Assam Accord, and withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).

