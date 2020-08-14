17 Lakh Families To Get Rs 830 Per Month Under 'Orunodoi' Scheme From Oct 2: Assam Govt

The Assam government will launch the 'Orunodoi' scheme in the state from October 2, to provide financial assistance to around 17 lakh families.

Under this direct benefit transfer scheme, ₹830 will be given to eligible families per month, preferably those run by women earners to buy essential food items.

Addressing a press meet in Guwahati, Assam Health and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "It will be the biggest scheme in Assam which will include 17 lakh families. The selection of beneficiaries will begin from August 17. The beneficiaries will receive the money in the first day of month."

GoA has decided to provide Rs 830 per month each to 17 lakh families under the ambitious 'Orunodoi' Scheme. The selection of beneficiaries to start from August 17, 2020. They will receive the amount on the first day of every month, starting from October, 2020.#AssamAlwaysAhead pic.twitter.com/G4yBUUBwq5 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 12, 2020

The minister further added that 15,000 to 17,000 families, per assembly constituency, would be benefitted with the scheme. He also mentioned that the state government will bear

₹210 crore per month for the Orunodoi scheme.

Under this initiative, the State has set a commitment to alleviate the financial problems of impoverished families in Assam through 'Substantial Income Support'. Women being primary caretaker of family are kept as beneficiaries of the scheme. @AssamFinDept — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 12, 2020

Highlighting the eligibility for the scheme, the finance minister tweeted that the applicant should be a permanent resident of Assam & also should be presently residing in the state. Also, the composite household income of the applicant should be less than ₹2 Lakh per annum.

The support of Rs 830 per month will mean an additional per annum income of Rs 10,000 to the poor households, to meet their medical & nutritional needs.



The amount will be sent by DBT to bank account of nominated woman of the family.@AssamFinDept — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 12, 2020

To avail the benefits of the scheme, the applicant should be a permanent resident of Assam & also should be presently residing in the state.



Also, the composite household income of the applicant should be less than Rs 2 Lakh per annum. @AssamFinDept — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 12, 2020

The objective of this scheme is to make a single-window clearance of funds meant for the poor beneficiaries of various schemes. This will empower the marginalised communities and prevent them from running pillar to post of various departments. The ₹830 includes money meant for medicines, sugar, pulses, fruits etc.

Under the scheme, priority shall be given to household with



▶ widow/divorced/unmarried female/separated female

▶ specially abled nominated female

▶ specially abled household member



It shall benefit all poor households whether they are covered under NFSA or not. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 12, 2020

