Northeast India

17 Lakh Families To Get Rs 830 Per Month Under 'Orunodoi' Scheme From Oct 2: Assam Govt

The applicant should be a permanent resident of Assam & also should be presently residing in the state. Also, the composite household income of the applicant should be less than Rs 2 Lakh per annum.

The Logical Indian Crew
Assam   |   14 Aug 2020 3:40 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
The Assam government will launch the 'Orunodoi' scheme in the state from October 2, to provide financial assistance to around 17 lakh families.

Under this direct benefit transfer scheme, ₹830 will be given to eligible families per month, preferably those run by women earners to buy essential food items.

Addressing a press meet in Guwahati, Assam Health and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "It will be the biggest scheme in Assam which will include 17 lakh families. The selection of beneficiaries will begin from August 17. The beneficiaries will receive the money in the first day of month."

The minister further added that 15,000 to 17,000 families, per assembly constituency, would be benefitted with the scheme. He also mentioned that the state government will bear

₹210 crore per month for the Orunodoi scheme.

Highlighting the eligibility for the scheme, the finance minister tweeted that the applicant should be a permanent resident of Assam & also should be presently residing in the state. Also, the composite household income of the applicant should be less than ₹2 Lakh per annum.

The objective of this scheme is to make a single-window clearance of funds meant for the poor beneficiaries of various schemes. This will empower the marginalised communities and prevent them from running pillar to post of various departments. The ₹830 includes money meant for medicines, sugar, pulses, fruits etc.

Also Read: Assam Announces Free Medicines, Oxygen Monitors For COVID-19 Patients Under Home Isolation

