Assam Announces Free Medicines, Oxygen Monitors For COVID-19 Patients Under Home Isolation

The Assam government will provide free medication and pulse oximeters to COVID-19 patients in Guwahati who opt for home isolation, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday, August 9.

The state government has also activated Tele Medicine services for the infected patients through helpline 104.

"From tomorrow, we will provide patient preferring to stay in home isolation a pulse oximeter and first-line supportive medicine completely free in Guwahati City. We have also activated the Tele Medicine service for them through 104. will expand it further to other places soon," Sarma said.

A similar initiative was started by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the state in June. In July, the CM had said that not a single COVID-19 patient under home isolation had died that month.

Assam had allowed home isolation for COVID-19 patients last month. Meanwhile, Sarma said that he was hopeful that the positivity trend in Guwahati, which has slowed down, will be maintained.

"Here are two trends of COVID cases in Guwahati in between 16th July to 8th August. Positivity rate has come down from 18% to 4.5%. The number of positive cases per day is also slowing down. Need to maintain this trend for a few more weeks," he said.

At less than 1 per cent, Assam has one of the lowest mortality rates in the country. It also has one of the highest recovery rates - around 70 per cent, while the national averages are around 2 per cent and 68 per cent, respectively.