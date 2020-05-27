Chennai Woman Skips Meal Each Day To Feed Her 13 Dogs Amid Lockdown

A. Meena 39-year-old household cook in Chennai's Mylapore lives with 13 dogs in her house.

According to reports, she has raised these dogs in her house and has devoted her life to looking after them. The lockdown, on one hand, has brought crises to the vulnerable sections of the society, it has also brought to the fore compassion and love in humans.

After the lockdown was announced, Meena was struggling to find food. A few people helped her but it wasn't enough. She decided to eat only and made sure that her paw-companion were well fed and living peacefully.



"I felt very awkward asking my owners for a salary advance. But I was lucky. Two house owners gave two months' salary in advance. They knew that I have a family of 13 dogs to take care of," Meena told The Times of India.

She also spoke how she's not too fond of eating a lot, and that is also one of the reasons which help her save food mostly for her dogs. Reportedly, she also used to feed the strays in her neighbourhood but hasn't been able to do that due to the lack of food amid the lockdown.

"I used to feed a lot of dogs outside as well. But now it is difficult for me to feed them every day. So some come to my house in search of me, but my 'guys' (her dogs) won't let them in. I will try to find a solution for this soon," said Meena.



Meena said that although many NGOs have helped her with rice and dog food now she is waiting for the situation to get better so that she can replenish her food-stock, for herself and her dogs.

