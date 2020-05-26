Yogi Govt To Set Up Migrant Commission, States Will Require Permission To Hire UP Workers

In a strong stance to protect migrant workers, the Yogi Adityanath government has decided to set up a Migration Commission for the employment of migrant workers within the state and has also made it clear for states to seek permission, in case they want to employ workers from Uttar Pradesh.

The Commission will be tasked to look into several factors concerning the migrant workers including their rights to prevent exploitation.

It would also provide an official framework to ensure socio-economic-legal support for such workers.

"Insurance, social security, re-employment assistance, provision for unemployment allowance are some of the factors that will be looked into by the commission," said the Chief Minister, reported Economic Times.

He has also directed the officials that workers be given insurance so that their life is secured and has also suggested launching a scheme to ensure their job security.

Reportedly, over 23 lakh workers have returned to the state amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief Minister Adityanath also expressed anguish that migrant labourers were "not properly taken care of" by various states in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown.

CM Adityanath said, "These workers are our biggest resource and we will give them employment in Uttar Pradesh as state government is going to set up a panel for their employment."

"They are our people... and if some states want them back, they have to seek permission from the state government," he added.

"All migrant workers are being registered and their skills mapped. Any state or entity interested in inviting migrant workers will need to assure and provide for their socio-legal-monetary rights," he said.

Also Read: Fact Check: No The Unnao Rape Accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar Not Been Given Bail